Porsche Recalls More Than 51,000 Macans over Leaky Fuel Pump

 
5 May 2017
Recalls are every company's worst nightmare for two reasons: it involves an immense logistical and financial effort, but most of all, it can dent the brand's image in the eyes of the public, which is much harder to regain than mere money.
In most cases, the blame can be put on the supplier of one particular part, but the customers don't care about that. When they choose a particular car, they don't cover the list of suppliers before they make the decision. They expect the manufacturer to pick the best and have them regularly checked.

There's also the beta test period, the one that allows us to bring you spy shots of upcoming models and the one that Elon Musk kind of decided to skip on for the Model 3. It's a very important phase in the life of a vehicle as any modification can still be made behind closed doors, without the public's knowledge.

Every once in a while, though, there are some really tiny flaws that manage to get through the numerous quality tests and make it onto the production version. And we do mean tiny. Take the case of this Porsche Macan recall: we're talking about hairline cracks that can occur on the filter flange of the fuel pump.

In time, these cracks widen a little and very small quantities of fuel get through. I know what you're thinking: having fuel loose around very hot pieces of metal is a recipe for a flamy disaster, but Porsche hasn't registered any incidents caused by this leak. However, just to stay on the safe side, the German premium carmaker decided to issue a recall for 51,497 Macans in the U.S. manufactured between March 4, 2014, and April 14, 2017.

The models affected include the Macan, Macan S, Macan GTS, and Macan Turbo. Upon inspection, the flange will be either sealed or replaced. If you're the proud owner of a Macan that fits the description, either give your dealer a call, or sit back and wait for one as they're sure to get in touch with you.
