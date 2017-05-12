autoevolution

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Recalls 1.25 Million Ram Pickup Trucks

 
12 May 2017, 11:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Recalls
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will operate a global recall for 1.25 million Ram pickup trucks that focuses on a software error that may lead to a safety issue.
The vehicles in question are 2013-2016 Ram 1500 and 2500 models, along with 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickup trucks. Models exported to other markets, but initially sold in North America will also have to stop by an FCA dealer for a reconfiguration of the airbag control unit.

Canada has received an estimated 216,007 affected units, Mexico’s roads have about 21,668 trucks with the issue, and 21,530 of the 1.25 million potentially defective pickups were sold outside the NAFTA region.

Apparently, a software error in the described electronic component could lead to the temporary disabling of the side airbag and seat belt pre-tensioners.

These two safety elements, vital in any modern vehicle for the protection of its occupants in the event of a crash, might not act accordingly in the case of a collision of a particular type.

While the airbag’s function is clear to almost everyone, the pretensioners have the role of reducing slack in a seat belt to prevent injury and control the position of an occupant’s body in the event of an impact.

They work with a small explosive capsule that is deployed at the same time of the airbags, and these devices limit the amount of force subjected by the belts on the occupants to limit injury.

According to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the problem may manifest itself in the event of a rollover, or if a “significant underbody impact” takes place before the crash.

Apparently, the use of particular types of sensors may cause the airbag control unit to erroneously believe that the parts have failed, leading to the deactivation of those components to prevent injury.

Deployment suppression is a safeguard in most modern vehicles, and it appears if a sensor fails, which is not the case for these pickup trucks.

Instead of a fault, the problem comes from a software error that leads to a warning light in the instrument cluster, which accompanies the temporary disengagement of the side airbags and seat belt pre-tensioners for that ignition cycle.

Two injuries, two accidents, and a fatality have been linked to this problem. FCA urges its clients to follow the instructions of their recall notices. Customers are asked to wear their seat belts every time they are operating or riding in any motor vehicle.

Until the units get fixed, users can restore the function of their side airbags and seat belt pretensioners like they would with a personal computer.

The vehicle must be stopped, and its ignition must be placed in the “Off” position. From there, the users must set it in the “On/Run,” and they can verify that the safety devices are working through the absence of the mentioned warning light.
fiat chrysler automobiles recall Ram 1500 Ram 2500 Ram pickup truck pickup truck USA
press release
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78