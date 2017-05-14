autoevolution

Renault Sandero RS 2.0 Racing Spirit Has Michelin Pilot Sport 4 Tires

 
Revealed almost two years ago, the Renault Sandero RS continues to be one of those cars we wish Renault would offer all over the world. Who knows, maybe it's got zero NCAP stars. But we don't care because if you die in this thing "his car had red stripes" will go on your tombstone.
Special editions are never that fantastic. But this Sandero RS 2.0 Racing Sprit has just that: stripped-down bag-for-your-buck attitude. Watching the video, Renault Brazil released made us realize how much of the Clio RS 172's spirit has been lost with today's twin-clutch model.

Like the regular version, the Racing Spirit is powered by an old-fashioned 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 150 horsepower and 205 Nm of torque. The zero to 100 km/h sprint takes a somewhat leisurely eight seconds, and top speed is only 205 km/h (125 mph). But you don't want to go any faster than that in a Sandero.

The Racing Spirit is a unique little thing, limited in production to only 1,500 units which each have a numeric plaque next to the handbrake lever. Standard equipment includes a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires measuring 205/45 R17 that make the most of the available power.

It's got the same steering wheel as the Clio GT, minus the paddles, the same 17-inch wheel design in black and a cheap version of R-Link. The RS treatment includes red-painted brake calipers and and a variety of other red accents like racing stripes and trim for the front and rear bumpers.

We especially love the view from the back, with those old-fashioned exhaust tips and the red spoiler. The bad news is that, in Brazil, this car costs the equivalent of $21,260, which is Fiesta ST money. But at least they are throwing in automatic air conditioning, front electric windows, and those flashy-looking seats.

Perhaps the 2.0-liter engine can't be made to comply with Euro6 regulations, but we can't help wonder if Europeans would like this car, for the right price, of course.

