Renault Sandero RS 2.0 Racing Spirit Has Michelin Pilot Sport 4 Tires

Special editions are never that fantastic. But this Sandero RS 2.0 Racing Sprit has just that: stripped-down bag-for-your-buck attitude. Watching the video, Renault Brazil released made us realize how much of the Clio RS 172's spirit has been lost with today's twin-clutch model.Like the regular version, the Racing Spirit is powered by an old-fashioned 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 150 horsepower and 205 Nm of torque. The zero to 100 km/h sprint takes a somewhat leisurely eight seconds, and top speed is only 205 km/h (125 mph). But you don't want to go any faster than that in a Sandero.The Racing Spirit is a unique little thing, limited in production to only 1,500 units which each have a numeric plaque next to the handbrake lever. Standard equipment includes a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires measuring 205/45 R17 that make the most of the available power.It's got the same steering wheel as the Clio GT , minus the paddles, the same 17-inch wheel design in black and a cheap version of R-Link. The RS treatment includes red-painted brake calipers and and a variety of other red accents like racing stripes and trim for the front and rear bumpers.We especially love the view from the back, with those old-fashioned exhaust tips and the red spoiler. The bad news is that, in Brazil, this car costs the equivalent of $21,260, which is Fiesta ST money. But at least they are throwing in automatic air conditioning, front electric windows, and those flashy-looking seats.Perhaps the 2.0-liter engine can't be made to comply with Euro6 regulations, but we can't help wonder if Europeans would like this car, for the right price, of course.