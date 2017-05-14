autoevolution

Firemen Concede Ironic Situation After One of Their Trucks Catches Fire

 
Firefighters are essential to any society, and they should be respected by all members of a community for risking their lives to save others from a blaze.
There are few situations where it is socially acceptable to laugh at emergency service workers, and we have one of them in this story.

Please note that this is only funny because nobody was injured. Otherwise, the entire event would not have been amusing for anyone.

It happened near Lake Echo, east of Halifax, where a fire truck was responding to a medical call on Thursday morning. The vehicle started to lose power, and then begun to make loud noises. Its driver pulled over, and the cab began to fill up with smoke.

Fortunately, all of the firefighters inside managed to get out without being harmed. Upon exiting the vehicle built in 2003, they noticed smoke and flames coming from the wheel well under the cabin.

The four members of the crew began to remove the equipment to keep it safe from the flames, and proceeded to extinguish the flames once the evacuation was complete.

A second truck was called to stop the flames, which turned out to be an amusing radio call for the operators. They believed that a regular truck was burning, and the second crew proceeded to the call as briskly as possible.

Deputy Fire Chief Roy Hollett compared the situation with a police car getting broken into, and he admitted that there is some irony in the event.

As The Chronicle Herald notes, Hollett stated that he had been with the Halifax fire department for almost 18 years, but this is the first time that he has heard of a fire truck going up in smoke.

However, he did note that two stations also experiencing a conflagration while he has been with the service. He admitted that he wondered if the call he heard on the radio did involve a firetruck that was on fire.

The initial estimation was that grease or oil that was on top of the engine began to burn after reaching a high temperature. An examination was launched to find the cause of the leak, which could be linked to improper maintenance.
