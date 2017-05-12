Is This a Dodge Charger SRT Demon Prototype?

When Dodge hit us with the Hellcat pair, the automaker waited a few months before delivering a four-door brother for the 707 hp Challenger. As such, it's impossible not to wonder whether the recent unveiling of the Challenger SRT Demon will be followed by a Demonized Charger.
The latest clue on the matter might just come from a piece of spy footage, one that captured an interesting hyperpowered Dodge test convoy doing its thing over in the Rocky Mountains.
The clip, which comes from TFL Car, shows a pair of Dodge Challenger SRT Demons being tested alongside Charger Hemi heroes.
The sheer idea of an 840-pony Charger Demon is enough to make us weak in the knees. If you consider the 9.65s quarter-mile time of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
and the 1,320 feet time difference between the two Hellcat incarnations (under half a second), we could end up with a factory sedan that can (barely) make it into the 9s quarter-mile arena.
Nevertheless, we shouldn't get ahead of ourselves here. Chances are that the Challenger Demon will rule as the only Dodge halo car, simply because the business case behind a Charger Demon would be incredibly difficult to build.
And it's enough to think about the lack of a manual tranny option in the Hellcat Charger
to understand that.
Rumor has it that the carmaker didn't go through the trouble of mirroring the Challenger Hellcat's auto-and-manual gearbox choice for the Charger due to crash test-related costs.
Truth be told, the target audience for a stock sedan that can match hypercars in the quarter-mile when sipping race fuel isn't exactly broad. And those who live for such thrills can always turn to the aftermarket, a real where 9s Dodge Challengers
are no longer a novelty.