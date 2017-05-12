Is This a Dodge Charger SRT Demon Prototype?

When Dodge hit us with the Hellcat pair, the automaker waited a few months before delivering a four-door brother for the 707 hp Challenger. As such, it's impossible not to wonder whether the recent unveiling of the Challenger SRT Demon will be followed by a Demonized Charger.





The clip, which comes from TFL Car, shows a pair of Dodge Challenger SRT Demons being tested alongside Charger Hemi heroes.



The sheer idea of an 840-pony Charger Demon is enough to make us weak in the knees. If you consider the 9.65s quarter-mile time of the



Nevertheless, we shouldn't get ahead of ourselves here. Chances are that the Challenger Demon will rule as the only Dodge halo car, simply because the business case behind a Charger Demon would be incredibly difficult to build.



And it's enough to think about the lack of a manual tranny option in the



Rumor has it that the carmaker didn't go through the trouble of mirroring the Challenger Hellcat's auto-and-manual gearbox choice for the Charger due to crash test-related costs.



Truth be told, the target audience for a stock sedan that can match hypercars in the quarter-mile when sipping race fuel isn't exactly broad. And those who live for such thrills can always turn to the aftermarket, a real where



