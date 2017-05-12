autoevolution

Is This a Dodge Charger SRT Demon Prototype?

 
12 May 2017, 11:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When Dodge hit us with the Hellcat pair, the automaker waited a few months before delivering a four-door brother for the 707 hp Challenger. As such, it's impossible not to wonder whether the recent unveiling of the Challenger SRT Demon will be followed by a Demonized Charger.
The latest clue on the matter might just come from a piece of spy footage, one that captured an interesting hyperpowered Dodge test convoy doing its thing over in the Rocky Mountains.

The clip, which comes from TFL Car, shows a pair of Dodge Challenger SRT Demons being tested alongside Charger Hemi heroes.

The sheer idea of an 840-pony Charger Demon is enough to make us weak in the knees. If you consider the 9.65s quarter-mile time of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the 1,320 feet time difference between the two Hellcat incarnations (under half a second), we could end up with a factory sedan that can (barely) make it into the 9s quarter-mile arena.

Nevertheless, we shouldn't get ahead of ourselves here. Chances are that the Challenger Demon will rule as the only Dodge halo car, simply because the business case behind a Charger Demon would be incredibly difficult to build.

And it's enough to think about the lack of a manual tranny option in the Hellcat Charger to understand that.

Rumor has it that the carmaker didn't go through the trouble of mirroring the Challenger Hellcat's auto-and-manual gearbox choice for the Charger due to crash test-related costs.

Truth be told, the target audience for a stock sedan that can match hypercars in the quarter-mile when sipping race fuel isn't exactly broad. And those who live for such thrills can always turn to the aftermarket, a real where 9s Dodge Challengers are no longer a novelty.

Dodge challenger demon Dodge Charger Hellcat Dodge muscle car
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54