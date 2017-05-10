2018 Ford Mustang GT Spotted On the Street, Active Exhaust Roar Included

Thanks for Ford introducing the Active Exhaust feature on the 2018 Mustang, you can tell the revised pony apart from the car it replaces just by listening to it. The only problem we currently have is that we've only been able to grab a revving taste
of the Mustang GT's voice. Nevertheless, an example of the muscle car has now been spotted on the street, so we can bring you a sample of its aural side.
The piece of footage shows a 2018 Mustang GT Cabriolet following traffic light instructions. As the muscle car takes off, we only get to listen to its voice for a few seconds. Nevertheless, this is enough to sample the dB-friendly exhaust, as well as the aural effect of the swift shifts delivered by the new ten-speed automatic Ford developed together with Chevrolet.
We'll remind you that the Coyote motor animating the Mustang GT
has been massaged for the mid-cycle revamp, with two of the new features involving an increased compression ratio and dual-fuel injection that mixes direct and port hardware.
The list of benefits delivered by the updated hardware includes an output boost and a higher redline, along with the obvious emission reduction.
The car we're looking at here is a manufacturer vehicle, since the customer deliveries aren't scheduled to kick off until this fall. As we wrote
earlier this week, the 2018MY 'Stang will enter production on October 2.
If you fancy adorning your driveway with such a Blue Oval
machine, you should know that the initial orders will be accepeted starting from July 17, while you'll be able to place a final order from June 30.
The dates mentioned above mean that the first customers will get their Mustangs in November. Nevertheless, we're expecting to grab a full taste of the 2018 Ford Mustang GT's soundtrack by then.