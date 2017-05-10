autoevolution

2018 Ford Mustang GT Spotted On the Street, Active Exhaust Roar Included

 
10 May 2017, 15:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Thanks for Ford introducing the Active Exhaust feature on the 2018 Mustang, you can tell the revised pony apart from the car it replaces just by listening to it. The only problem we currently have is that we've only been able to grab a revving taste of the Mustang GT's voice. Nevertheless, an example of the muscle car has now been spotted on the street, so we can bring you a sample of its aural side.
The piece of footage shows a 2018 Mustang GT Cabriolet following traffic light instructions. As the muscle car takes off, we only get to listen to its voice for a few seconds. Nevertheless, this is enough to sample the dB-friendly exhaust, as well as the aural effect of the swift shifts delivered by the new ten-speed automatic Ford developed together with Chevrolet.

We'll remind you that the Coyote motor animating the Mustang GT has been massaged for the mid-cycle revamp, with two of the new features involving an increased compression ratio and dual-fuel injection that mixes direct and port hardware.

The list of benefits delivered by the updated hardware includes an output boost and a higher redline, along with the obvious emission reduction.

The car we're looking at here is a manufacturer vehicle, since the customer deliveries aren't scheduled to kick off until this fall. As we wrote earlier this week, the 2018MY 'Stang will enter production on October 2.

If you fancy adorning your driveway with such a Blue Oval machine, you should know that the initial orders will be accepeted starting from July 17, while you'll be able to place a final order from June 30.

The dates mentioned above mean that the first customers will get their Mustangs in November. Nevertheless, we're expecting to grab a full taste of the 2018 Ford Mustang GT's soundtrack by then.

2018 Ford Mustang 2018 ford mustang gt Ford Mustang muscle car
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75