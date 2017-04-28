autoevolution

Hennessey Camaro ZL1 Exorcist Puts Down 959 RWHP on Dyno, May Run on Holy Water

 
Dodge Demon deliveries are scheduled to kick off this fall and the Mopar people are not the only ones rubbing their hands in excitement at the idea of the 840 hp piece of hell setting wheel on public roads. You know who else can't wait for the move to take place? Hennessey Performance.
The Texan tuner is looking forward to the day when it can get its hands on one of the world's 3,300 Demons, so it can exorcise it. What do you mean this sounds strange?

The process seems only natural, given the fact that the Lone Star State developer has come up with the Exorcist package for the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Yes, we all know that pitting an aftermarket-massaged machine against a factory one isn't fair, but this is not the point here. You see, sprinting is the name of the game, regardless of the gym that helped build that muscle.

Speaking of which, after Hennessey put the standard sixth-gen Camaro ZL1 through its paces, the tuner has installed its Exorcist kit, which is essentially a big blower pack. And the time for a dyno run is here.

As you'll be able to notice in the video below, the uber-charged LT4 occupying the engine compartment of this Chevy can now deliver 959 hp and 756 lb-ft of torque. This means, that, at the crank, the mill produces north of 1,000 horses.

And while the extra power alone might not be enough to fight the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon's drag racing world tricks, such as the trans brake, you'll have to keep in mind that, even with the extreme one-seater diet of the Mopar halo car, the Camaro is still friendlier to the scales.

Oh, and by the way, last time we checked, Hennessey seemed to offer a 1-year/12,000-mile warranty for the thousand-pony ZL1, but the developer seems to have doubled those values meanwhile. So it sounds that you'll be able to hoon without a care in the world.

