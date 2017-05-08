autoevolution

2018 Ford Mustang Production Start Date Set For October 2017

 
8 May 2017
by
Four months ago, the Ford Motor Company announced that the S550 Mustang has reached the midway point of its production cycle. Planned to go on sale in the U.S. in the fall of 2017, the start of production for the facelifted pony car is set for October 2, 2017.
This information comes courtesy of Donlen, one of the biggest fleet leasing and management companies in the United States and Canada. Initial orders for the 2018 model year are go from July 17, with final orders for the 2017 Mustang set for June 30.

Realistically speaking, starting production at the beginning of October will see the redesigned ‘Stang arrive at customers no sooner than November 2017. It should be noted that Donlen’s dates are estimated and subject to change.” All in all, it’s best to expect that the Blue Oval will stick to the original plan. Time, after all, means money in a cut-throat market such as the U.S.

Ford can’t afford to push production back to a later because, as you might have heard by now, the Chevrolet Camaro has once again slapped the Mustang’s hindmost part as far as April 2017 sales are concerned. The wait, however, will be damn worth it.

At the expense of losing the naturally aspirated V6, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Coyote have been updated for 2018. At this point, it’s not known exactly what the Ford Motor Company has done to the two engines. What’s sure, though, is that more torque is on the cards for the turbo-four, whereas the vee-eight gets more horsepower and a higher redline than the current iteration.

In order to keep up with General Motors’ push in the segment, the Mustang is now offered with a 10-speed automatic tranny. Virtually the same box as found in the Camaro ZL1 and F-150 3.5-liter EcoBoost, the 10R80 shifts quicker than its six-speed predecessor. The four additional ratios should pay dividend at the pump as well.
