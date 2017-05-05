autoevolution

1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Mutant Rendering Has NASCAR Tires, Stance from Hell

 
5 May 2017, 13:53 UTC ·
by
As some of you know, we're always up for a round of answering questions nobody asked. And we've returned to the game, so, without further ado, here's the question of the day: what if somebody decided to mess with a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 in a way that would make its stance barely recognizable?
The rendering above seems to provide a respectable answer, showing us a remastered Mach 1 that will certainly make purists cringe.

Digital artist Yasid Oozeear is the one behind this image and those of you following our render stories are probably familiar with the eccentric 1s and 0s the pixel wielder delivers.

And if the oddball-grade stance of the contraption doesn't act like an attention magnet, keeping you in front of the screen, the NASCAR-grade rubber the machine has been gifted should do the trick.

We even get a few hints on what could lie inside the cabin of such a pony mutant. Looking past the unmistakable 'Stang dash and the blur, the interior seems to accommodate a pair of racing-thin seats that turn to the color red to keep our bpm high.

Heck, given the extreme look of this four-wheeled creature, we're surprised the engine compartment managed to conceal the heart of the thing.

Come to think of it, the closest real-world equivalent we can think of has to be Ken Block's Hoonicorn. You know, the all-wheel-drive monster that assaults the asphalt with no less than 1,400 ponies.

Since the drift addict has become Internet-famous for the stunts he pulled in the 1.0 (don't call it "original", as it had little to do with the factory Mustang) and the 2.0 incarnations of the Hoonicorn, it's only normal for the sideways machine to come to mind.

Oh, and if any 1969 Camaro aficionados feel neglected, we'll remind you that the artist has gifted the Chevy with a Rauh-Welt Begriff kit.
