1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Mutant Rendering Has NASCAR Tires, Stance from Hell

As some of you know, we're always up for a round of answering questions nobody asked. And we've returned to the game, so, without further ado, here's the question of the day: what if somebody decided to mess with a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 in a way that would make its stance barely recognizable?





Digital artist



And if the oddball-grade stance of the contraption doesn't act like an attention magnet, keeping you in front of the screen, the NASCAR-grade rubber the machine has been gifted should do the trick.



We even get a few hints on what could lie inside the cabin of such a pony mutant. Looking past the unmistakable



Heck, given the extreme look of this four-wheeled creature, we're surprised the engine compartment managed to conceal the heart of the thing.



Come to think of it, the closest real-world equivalent we can think of has to be



Since the drift addict has become Internet-famous for the stunts he pulled in the 1.0 (don't call it "original", as it had little to do with the factory Mustang) and the 2.0 incarnations of the Hoonicorn, it's only normal for the sideways machine to come to mind.



