Tesla Opens Pre-Order Books For Solar Roof Tiles, Musk Confirms With Tweets

Elon Musk
, the CEO of Tesla
, has tweeted that pre-orders have been open for the company’s solar roof tiles.
They are called Tesla Solar Roof, and have been developed with Solar City. Instead of conventional solar panels
, the new solution offers an attractive replacement.
The solar panels
are hidden, and four finishes are currently available for order. Tesla claims that one of its roofs costs less than an equivalent roof solution, and it will also bring savings on your utility bill.
The panels have been designed to integrate seamlessly with the Powerwall battery, which makes more sense than ever before in this context.
You can comprehend why Tesla bought Solar City, and why the partnership between these companies will also bring benefits to consumers, and not just to the business started by Elon Musk.
After all, if you own a home and want to get an electric car, it is just a matter of time until you will want to get solar panels
and an energy storage system that will free you from the local grid.
In some countries and regions, you have the possibility of sending the solar power collected from your house back into the grid, and you can even make money from the entire plan.
In the case of Tesl
a’s solution, a client can get a set of tastefully-designed solar tiles, which come with a texture that makes them look like regular roof tiles.
On top of the textured look, clients can also order a smooth finish, a “French” slate look, or even a set that is in “Tuscan” style. The first two options will be the first offered, but the rest will come in “about six months,” Musk replied to a Twitter user.
Elon Musk says that "almost any country" can get a delivery of solar roof tiles, but the USA will get them first. Exports to overseas markets will take place in 2018, so you have time to save up and be an early adopter if you are feeling eco-friendly
.