Mutant 1970 Boss 302 Mustang Looks Like the Muscle Car Mashup from Hell

 
11 May 2017, 16:57 UTC ·
We don't know any aficionado who would look at the 1970 Boss 302 Mustang and feel the need to add some testosterone to the muscle machine.
Nevertheless, the rendering above comes to do just that, offering us a Mutant-modded pony. The front fascia delivers a gloomy vibe, while the wheels seem to come straight from a NASCAR racer. The banked oval sprints to have also served as a source of inspiration for the aggressively-angled tail of the Blue Oval machine.

The extra mean Mustang packs at least three cameras, with the car looking prepared to tear up the asphalt and share its adventures with the world.

The 1s and 0s you see here come from Khyzyl Saleem, a young British artist that enjoys playing with all sorts of contraptions. By now, the rendered master has messed with so many icons that the man must've met all the purist rage the world wide web has to offer. As such, if you feel like this pixel rearrangement is... against the rules, you should expect the guy behind it to be bothered by this.

The artist was obviously asked about the chances for the rear wheels to turn, with the pixel wielder being optimistic when it came to a potential real world incarnation of his creature.

"I like to think it's gonna be okay with enough clearance haha! Need to show more of the wheel area when I have some time," Khyzyl explained.

And if you're experiencing deja vu after zooming in on the render we have here, it might be because you're thinking about the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 that received the Mutant treatment at the beginning of the month.

The said pony featured the same oversized wheel setup seen here, so we can once again turn to the explanation mentioned above when talking about it.
