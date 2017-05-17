autoevolution

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Priced From $69,995, Goes On Sale This Summer

 
17 May 2017, 14:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
At $69,995 including the $995 destination charge, the ZL1 with the 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package is $7,500 more expensive than the regular ZL1. Otherwise put, the ZL1 1LE is by far the most expensive Camaro money can buy right now.
It’s still pretty good value for money too, and I’ll give you two reasons for that. One: Chevy is expected to set a new record on the Nurburgring with the 1LE; And two: the first production 1LE was recently auctioned for $250k.

“In the long, storied history of Camaro performance, there’s never been another model that matches the capability of the ZL1 1LE,” commented Steve Majoros, marketing director for Chevrolet cars and crossovers. “With the addition of the new 650-horsepower ZL1 1LE, the Camaro lineup is more diverse and exciting than ever, offering customers the ability to select and personalize their ultimate performance car,” he concluded.

To go on sale this summer, the baddest Camaro of them all is packing the same blown 6.2-liter V8 as the model on which it’s based. Only available with the six-speed manual transmission, the engine churns out 650 horsepower and a heady 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. It’s not grunt that the ZL1 1LE is all about, though, but handling. That’s where the $7,500 premium goes.

Starting with summer-only Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires on all corners, the 1LE package ups the ante with lighter wheels, Multimatic DSSV adjustable suspension, and a huge carbon fiber rear wing joined by air deflectors and dive planes up front. With an overall footprint increased by 10 percent over the ZL1, the 1LE can pull off 1.10 G in terms of max lateral grip.

Last, but certainly not least, the engineers managed to drop 60 pounds from the curb weight of the ZL1. Thinner rear glass and a fixed-back rear seat are two of the measures that contribute to the diet. Don’t, however, mistake this mighty machine for a full-on racer, for the $69,995 model boasts amenities like dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, and a Bose premium audio system.
2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE price Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE muscle car Chevrolet Camaro US Chevrolet
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72