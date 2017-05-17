2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Priced From $69,995, Goes On Sale This Summer

At $69,995 including the $995 destination charge, the ZL1 with the 1LE Extreme Track Performance Package
is $7,500 more expensive than the regular ZL1. Otherwise put, the ZL1 1LE is by far the most expensive Camaro money can buy right now.
It’s still pretty good value for money too, and I’ll give you two reasons for that. One: Chevy is expected to set a new record on the Nurburgring with the 1LE; And two: the first production 1LE was recently auctioned for $250k
.
“In the long, storied history of Camaro performance, there’s never been another model that matches the capability of the ZL1 1LE,”
commented Steve Majoros, marketing director for Chevrolet cars and crossovers
. “With the addition of the new 650-horsepower ZL1 1LE, the Camaro lineup is more diverse and exciting than ever, offering customers the ability to select and personalize their ultimate performance car,”
he concluded.
To go on sale this summer, the baddest Camaro
of them all is packing the same blown 6.2-liter V8 as the model on which it’s based. Only available with the six-speed manual transmission, the engine churns out 650 horsepower and a heady 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. It’s not grunt that the ZL1 1LE is all about, though, but handling. That’s where the $7,500 premium goes.
Starting with summer-only Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires on all corners, the 1LE package ups the ante with lighter wheels, Multimatic DSSV
adjustable suspension, and a huge carbon fiber rear wing joined by air deflectors and dive planes up front. With an overall footprint increased by 10 percent over the ZL1, the 1LE can pull off 1.10 G in terms of max lateral grip.
Last, but certainly not least, the engineers managed to drop 60 pounds from the curb weight of the ZL1
. Thinner rear glass and a fixed-back rear seat are two of the measures that contribute to the diet. Don’t, however, mistake this mighty machine for a full-on racer, for the $69,995 model boasts amenities like dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, and a Bose premium audio system.