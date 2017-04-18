2017 Camaro ZL1 10-Speed Auto 0-180 MPH Real-World Acceleration Test Is Stunning

Why would Hennessey Performance show us a video of a bone stock 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, in ten-speed automatic trim, sprinting from standstill to 180 mph (290 km/h)?





Secondly, this is but a teaser, which comes to wet our appetite for the Lone Start State developer's nearly-ready 1,000 HP incarnation of the new ZL1.



As those of you tuned into our muscle car tales know, the Texan specialist has been working on an aftermarket alternative to the headline-grabbing



And, once the aptly-named slab of GM starts doing its thing, you'll be able to use this piece of footage as a reference point. Nevertheless, you should be prepared to compare insane sprinting numbers with absurdly-pleasing figures.



That's because, as the clip demonstrates, the 650 hp



The HPE1000 package hidden behind the Exorcist badge discussed here relies on a hefty supercharger setup, with the kit including a host of mods that sustain the beastly boost delivery. We're talking goodies such as ported cylinder heads, custom camshafts and long-tube headers, among others.



To put things briefly, we're dealing with an output of 1,000 ponies and 966 lb-ft of twist. There's also a list of drag strip-friendly options, which includes 20-inch rear drag radials, Hennessey H10 monoblock wheels, an automatic tranny upgrade and a track tool kit.



We'll return with the footage of the exorcism procedure as soon as we get our hands on it.



