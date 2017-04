2017 Camaro ZL1 10-Speed Auto 0-180 MPH Real-World Acceleration Test Is Stunning

Why would Hennessey Performance show us a video of a bone stock 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, in ten-speed automatic trim, sprinting from standstill to 180 mph (290 km/h)?

First of all, such a shenanigan doesn't need any other reason that the sheer fun behind the furious speedometer climb displayed in the clip.Secondly, this is but a teaser, which comes to wet our appetite for the Lone Start State developer's nearly-ready 1,000incarnation of the new ZL1.As those of you tuned into our muscle car tales know, the Texan specialist has been working on an aftermarket alternative to the headline-grabbing Dodge Challenger SRT Demon , with the result being the pun-intended Camaro ZL1 Exorcist, which we first discussed earlier this month.And, once the aptly-named slab of GM starts doing its thing, you'll be able to use this piece of footage as a reference point. Nevertheless, you should be prepared to compare insane sprinting numbers with absurdly-pleasing figures.That's because, as the clip demonstrates, the 650 hp ZL1 is extremely good at delivering acceleration thrills. It's worth noting that Hennessey installed a Vbox on the Camaro, with the company offering us the numbers for the 0 to 60, 0 to 100, 0 to 150 and 0 to 180 ( well, almost) mph.The HPE1000 package hidden behind the Exorcist badge discussed here relies on a hefty supercharger setup, with the kit including a host of mods that sustain the beastly boost delivery. We're talking goodies such as ported cylinder heads, custom camshafts and long-tube headers, among others.To put things briefly, we're dealing with an output of 1,000 ponies and 966 lb-ft of twist. There's also a list of drag strip-friendly options, which includes 20-inch rear drag radials, Hennessey H10 monoblock wheels, an automatic tranny upgrade and a track tool kit.We'll return with the footage of the exorcism procedure as soon as we get our hands on it.