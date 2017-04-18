autoevolution

2017 Camaro ZL1 10-Speed Auto 0-180 MPH Real-World Acceleration Test Is Stunning

 
2017-04-18
by
Why would Hennessey Performance show us a video of a bone stock 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, in ten-speed automatic trim, sprinting from standstill to 180 mph (290 km/h)?
First of all, such a shenanigan doesn't need any other reason that the sheer fun behind the furious speedometer climb displayed in the clip.

Secondly, this is but a teaser, which comes to wet our appetite for the Lone Start State developer's nearly-ready 1,000 HP incarnation of the new ZL1.

As those of you tuned into our muscle car tales know, the Texan specialist has been working on an aftermarket alternative to the headline-grabbing Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, with the result being the pun-intended Camaro ZL1 Exorcist, which we first discussed earlier this month.

And, once the aptly-named slab of GM starts doing its thing, you'll be able to use this piece of footage as a reference point. Nevertheless, you should be prepared to compare insane sprinting numbers with absurdly-pleasing figures.

That's because, as the clip demonstrates, the 650 hp ZL1 is extremely good at delivering acceleration thrills. It's worth noting that Hennessey installed a Vbox on the Camaro, with the company offering us the numbers for the 0 to 60, 0 to 100, 0 to 150 and 0 to 180 ( well, almost) mph.

The HPE1000 package hidden behind the Exorcist badge discussed here relies on a hefty supercharger setup, with the kit including a host of mods that sustain the beastly boost delivery. We're talking goodies such as ported cylinder heads, custom camshafts and long-tube headers, among others.

To put things briefly, we're dealing with an output of 1,000 ponies and 966 lb-ft of twist. There's also a list of drag strip-friendly options, which includes 20-inch rear drag radials, Hennessey H10 monoblock wheels, an automatic tranny upgrade and a track tool kit.

We'll return with the footage of the exorcism procedure as soon as we get our hands on it.

