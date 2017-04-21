Camaro ZL1 Owner Wraps His Car In 3M Gloss Flip Psychedelic Vinyl Film

The Camaro ZL1 has plenty of visual presence as is. Even in an unassuming shade of black, it oozes brawn. However, there are a handful of owners who would rather take this matter into their own hands by reaching out to the aftermarket
. A perfect case in point is this ZL1, which appears as if it came from outer space.
Owned by Camaro6 forum
member jpaxx and equipped with the fast-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission Ford also uses in the 2018 Mustang
and F-150, the pictured ZL1 boasts Gloss Flip Psychedelic vinyl wrap from 3M.
“I started out with a gloss black ZL1 but wanted to change it up a bit,”
said jpaxx. “I added the clear tail lights, tinted the windows, changed the color, tinted the side markers, trunk break light and added a ceramic coating.”
The mods were done by Phoenix, AZ-based Apex Customs, and the cost for the wrap, coating, and tint is approximately $3,500. It’s not a lot of green dollar bills bearing in mind how much this wrap transforms the Camaro ZL1
.
And whenever the owner gets bored of people rubbernecking at his 650-horsepower brawler, he can always take off the film. As for the Gloss Flip Psychedelic, it’s part of what the company calls the 1080 series and it’s packaged in 60” wide rolls. 3M Graphics introduced the color change wrap earlier this year, dressing a Shelby GT350R
in it for promotional purposes.
As a brief refresher, the Camaro ZL1 is the ultimate derivate of the sixth-generation model, packing the sort of punch a ‘Vette Z06 takes pride in. More recently, Chevrolet
introduced a more focused variant of the ZL1: the 1LE.
A bit lighter and gifted with more downforce than the regular model, the purpose of the 1LE
is to take handling dynamics to a different level. To that effect, this bad boy comes as standard with spool valve shocks, springs with adjustable perches, and adjustable front camber and rear stabilizer bar.