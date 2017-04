First Retail Production 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Heading To Auction

Those who don’t have time to spare, Barrett-Jackson offers you with the opportunity to bid on the first-ever retail production Camaro ZL1 1LE this coming Friday. On April 7, 2017, the highest bid will decide who’ll take the car home from Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach sale. It should also be noted that 100 percent of the hammer price will go to the kind-hearted peeps from United Way, an Alexandria, Virginia-based nonprofit organization focused on education, income, as well as health.Bearing in mind the ZL1 with the 1LE package will go on sale from just under $70k, it shouldn’t come as a surprise the first example of the breed will cross the auction block for a mind-bogglingly colossal amount of money. As a refresher, the first retail production NSX for the 2017 model year went to Rick Hendrick for $1.2 million . As for the final 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, that baby was sold for $157,000.Dubbed as the pinnacle of Camaro performance, the ZL1 1LE has managed to pull off a three-second faster lap around GM’s 2.9-mile Milford Road Course. The secret to this feat is a cohesive combo of super-sticky Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires, weight-saving solutions, and better aerodynamics. Oh, and another thing worth mentioning: Multimatic DSSV dampers at the front and rear ends.The upgrades, however, don’t extend to what hides underneath the hood. Here you’ll find a familiar LT4 V8 with a supercharger on top for good measure, churning out 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. The said get-up-and-go is delivered to the ZL1 1LE 's rear axle exclusively via a six-speed manual.