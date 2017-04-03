autoevolution
First Retail Production 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Heading To Auction

 
3 Apr 2017
Question: which is the biggest and the baddest Camaro money can buy? If you thought about the ZL1 1LE, your answer is spot on. But as it’s often the case with special ponies like this bruiser, it takes a while until the first units roll into dealer lots.
Those who don’t have time to spare, Barrett-Jackson offers you with the opportunity to bid on the first-ever retail production Camaro ZL1 1LE this coming Friday. On April 7, 2017, the highest bid will decide who’ll take the car home from Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach sale. It should also be noted that 100 percent of the hammer price will go to the kind-hearted peeps from United Way, an Alexandria, Virginia-based nonprofit organization focused on education, income, as well as health.

Bearing in mind the ZL1 with the 1LE package will go on sale from just under $70k, it shouldn’t come as a surprise the first example of the breed will cross the auction block for a mind-bogglingly colossal amount of money. As a refresher, the first retail production NSX for the 2017 model year went to Rick Hendrick for $1.2 million. As for the final 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, that baby was sold for $157,000.

Dubbed as the pinnacle of Camaro performance, the ZL1 1LE has managed to pull off a three-second faster lap around GM’s 2.9-mile Milford Road Course. The secret to this feat is a cohesive combo of super-sticky Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires, weight-saving solutions, and better aerodynamics. Oh, and another thing worth mentioning: Multimatic DSSV dampers at the front and rear ends.

The upgrades, however, don’t extend to what hides underneath the hood. Here you’ll find a familiar LT4 V8 with a supercharger on top for good measure, churning out 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. The said get-up-and-go is delivered to the ZL1 1LE's rear axle exclusively via a six-speed manual.
