2018 Volvo XC60 Making U.S. Debut at New York Auto Show

Volvo has announced that the all-new XC60 will make its North American debut at the 2017 New York International Auto Show later this month. It's an all-important rival for the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC-Class, so a lot is riding on its shoulders.





The XC60 marks the start of the new 60 series, all cars that will be built on the company’s Scalable Product Architecture. Think of it as the SUV will make exclusive use of 2.0-liter engines, as least in America.



The base unit is said to be the XC60 T5 with a reasonable output of 250 hp thanks to a single turbocharger. When you add a supercharger to that, you have the T6 with 316 hp. The final and most powerful model is going to be the 400 hp T8 twin-engine plug-in electric hybrid. Everything should come with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.



About 50% of all Volvo sales now come from SUVs, so that explains why the XC60 was the first to come out and why the company is hurriedly working on the XC40 right now.



We're not quite sure what to think of the exterior styling. The XC60 has great big wheels that give it a concept car stance, but some of the design elements look out of place or just watered down version of what's on the XC90. The GLC-Class looks better for sure, but that's because we're only thinking of the AMG models, or at least the ones with the body kit.



The inside, however, is beyond reproach. The XC60 has the sort of small steering wheel we like on a premium car, matched by a digital instrument cluster that frankly could display everything. The infotainment system is of a portrait orientation, and the overall design is a little bit sportier. Check out our Geneva photos for a preview of what's to come in New York.



April 2017 also marks the 90th anniversary of the Volvo brand. So the company will be bringing a fully restored 123 “Amazon” Wagon, Duett and P1800, along with time-period photography. Lex Kerssemakers, President and CEO of Volvo Car USA will debut the XC60 and the 2018 S90 during a press conference scheduled for 2:15 PM on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. But we already know a lot about it because of the Geneva Motor Show presentation in March.The XC60 marks the start of the new 60 series, all cars that will be built on the company’s Scalable Product Architecture. Think of it as the XC90 , but more space-friendly. Like its big brothers, the mid-sizedwill make exclusive use of 2.0-liter engines, as least in America.The base unit is said to be the XC60 T5 with a reasonable output of 250 hp thanks to a single turbocharger. When you add a supercharger to that, you have the T6 with 316 hp. The final and most powerful model is going to be the 400 hp T8 twin-engine plug-in electric hybrid. Everything should come with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.About 50% of all Volvo sales now come from SUVs, so that explains why the XC60 was the first to come out and why the company is hurriedly working on the XC40 right now.We're not quite sure what to think of the exterior styling. The XC60 has great big wheels that give it a concept car stance, but some of the design elements look out of place or just watered down version of what's on the XC90. The GLC-Class looks better for sure, but that's because we're only thinking of themodels, or at least the ones with the body kit.The inside, however, is beyond reproach. The XC60 has the sort of small steering wheel we like on a premium car, matched by a digital instrument cluster that frankly could display everything. The infotainment system is of a portrait orientation, and the overall design is a little bit sportier. Check out our Geneva photos for a preview of what's to come in New York.April 2017 also marks the 90th anniversary of the Volvo brand. So the company will be bringing a fully restored 123 “Amazon” Wagon, Duett and P1800, along with time-period photography.