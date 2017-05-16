autoevolution

2018 BMW M5 Shows Front Bumper on Nurburgring, Could Pack Active Aerodynamics

 
Earlier today, we brought you a fresh set of spyshots portraying the 2018 BMW M5 with less camo than ever before. We're now back on this Nurburgring matter with some more pics and, more importantly, a new take on the just-revealed front apron central air intake.
If we zoom in on the lower section of the said intake, it looks like we could be dealing with active aero. We don't have any other clue on the matter. However, with such hardware gaining more and more traction these days, the Bavarian engineers could wish to show us a new trick on the F90 M5, as opposed to, say, the active kidney grille shutters on the G30 5 Series that serves as a base for the uber-sedan.

Speaking of 2018 BMW M5 design details, we added the CAD drawings that were allegedly leaked back in October last year at the bottom of the spyshot gallery to your right. And while the cues displayed by the Ring prototype do seem a bit more refined, the details revealed by the test car appear to confirm the hints dropped by the CAD pieces - it remains to be seen whether the diffuser hidden in the rear valance is actually faux.

Thanks to yet another leak, one that supposedly comes from a BMW employee, we found out that the new M5's all-wheel-drive system will offer an RWD mode, so we should get to see a Mercedes-AMG E63 drift battle as soon as the Bimmer hits the streets.

And, with twin-turbo V8 power, the F90 incarnation of the M5 might just travel north of the 600 hp border. Expect a 0 to 62 mph (make that 100 km/h) time of 3.5 seconds and the kind of kick in the back that will leave you speechless.

Speaking of which, the Bavarian automaker might decide to drop the 2018 M5 before September's Frankfurt Motor Show.
