autoevolution

Renault Megane RS Spins in Nurburgring Grip Shift, Driver Plays It Cool

 
15 May 2017, 17:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
One of the traps on which the Nurburgring has built its Green Hell aura has to do with the ever-changing weather, which can always catch drivers out on the track.
And few corners transform as much as Kallenhard once the water reaches the track. Once the skies open up, the banked right-hander turns into a bit of a skating section, even in the summer.

The most recent example of this comes from the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Drives) session that took place yesterday. This involves a spin, one that saw a Renault Megane RS playing the "round and around we go" game while lapping the Nordschleife.

Luckily, the driver didn't carry too much speed into the corner. As such, once the man noticed the rear end's uber-sideways tendencies, he decided to cut his losses - fighting the hot hatch could've easily sent the car sliding the other way, potentially leading to a guardrail encounter.

The man simply allowed the RS to go for a full spin. Once the Megane came to a halt, the driver briefly pulled the maneuvers required to bring the machine back on track, leaving the incident behind and reducing the risk of a potential crash involving another car hit by the Kallenhard skid fever.

This spin can be considered rather fortunate, especially if we compare it to the events that took place in the same twist just a few days the said Ring session.

As we showed you over the weekend, the Ring tourist drive held on Friday saw no less than three cars crashing while tackling Kallenhard in just one hour.

Of course, this corner can also be a blessing for some drivers, especially if they prefer to drift their way out of trouble. Which brings us back to a session we discussed last year, one that saw an Audi R8 sliding through the said corner.

Megane RS nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring near crash
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our RENAULT Testdrives:

2015 Renault Megane RS 275 Trophy71
2015 Renault Kadjar75
2015 Renault Zoe65
2015 Renault Captur61
RENAULT Clio RS 20068
RENAULT Clio 0.9 TCe67
RENAULT Twizy EV52
RENAULT Koleos Facelift66
RENAULT Clio RS Gordini65
RENAULT Twingo Facelift51