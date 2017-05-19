autoevolution

Bentley Engineer "Drifts" 2018 Continental GT on Nurburgring, W12 Remains Silent

 
Bentley has recently moved into the final testing phase of the 2018 Continental GT and the prototypes of the sumptuous machine are now back on the Nurburgring.
In fact, a new Conti GT test car was spotted doing its thing on the Green Hell earlier today, with the engineer behind the wheel taking advantage of the rain that hit the track to test the limits of the prototype.

We can see the driver pulling a slight AWD drift while tackling Adenauer Forst, with the two-ton Grand Tourer remaining composed - the new Porsche-shared MSB platform of the 2018 Continental GT will help the car shed some serious weight, but don't expect it to go below the scale footprint value mentioned above.

Given how quiet the exhaust setup of the prototype is, we needed to run a DVLA (Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency) check to make sure the engine compartment conceals a W12 motor, but we did get the confirmation. Oh, and if you think this Bentley is silent, you should check out the Bentayga W12 dyno run we brought you earlier today.

For one thing, the tester could've packed a V6 - Bentley has already confirmed the new Conti GT will also be offered in hybrid form, with the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid's V6-based powertrain being the expected setup.

We'll remind you that, just yesterday, we brought you a fresh set of 2018 Continental GT spyshots, with the new pics revealing the interior of the luxurious machine for the first time, while also seeing a prototype shedding a bit of front end camo - you can check out the photos in the image to your right.

You'll get to see the 2018 Bentley Continental GT handling stunt mentioned above at the 0:54 point of the clip below. Nevertheless, we'd stick in front of the screen for the entire length of the clip. And that's because the Ring footage brings tons of other delights, for instance allowing us to notice how the 2019 Porsche 911 tackles the same bend.

2018 Bentley Continental GT Bentley Nurburgring nurburgring 2017
 
