Girl Pushes Porsche 911 To Safety after Nurburgring Spin in Cool Copilot Stunt

 
Few Nurburgring experiences can provide more feedback than a lap inside a Porsche 911 Classic. Nevertheless, such an experience requires the driver to play to the tune of the retro rear-engined handling balance at all times, and when the one behind the wheel is caught out, a spin is usually inevitable.
This is precisely what took place during the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session that took place yesterday, which saw an air-cooled Neunelfer embarking on an engine-first journey through Adenauer Forst.

While the tete-a-queue, which took place at moderate speed, didn't bring too much trouble, we can't say the same about the flat-six motor's reluctance to come back to life - the engine had died during the spin.

And this is where the copilot role of the girl riding shotgun came into play. Giving directions wasn't exactly helpful in a powerless car, so the passenger stepped out and started pushing the car off the track - as you'll notice in the piece of footage documenting the adventure, the slight uphill nature of the section didn't exactly help.

Together with the driver, she took the Neunelfer on the inside of the first bend included in the Adenauer Forst "S" curve - most drivers caught off guard by this bend reach the grass on the exterior, so this seemed like the best possible scenario.

Nurburgring tourist sessions don't involve any awards, and yet this passenger should get a round of applause.

When you're sitting on the side of a Green Hell bend mid-session, there's no such thing as a safe position. Fortunately, the boxer mill of the Zuffenhausen machine decided to wake up after a few attempts, with the Porsche carrying on with its lap.

P.S.: If you happen to be in a rush, you can jump to the 4:48 point of the clip for the Porsche 911 stunt.

