Bentley Bentayga W12 Hits the Dyno, Silence Is Golden

Back in the days of the natural aspiration reign, few mills could match the smooth torque delivery of a "12", but, with forced induction taking over the performance vehicle realm, the noble architecture has lost some serious ground.Nevertheless, there are certain noblesse oblige automobiles that simply don't feel the same without such a heart and one of them is the Bentley Bentayga.Sure, Crewe has already introduced a Diesel incarnation of its, while announcing a hybrid powertrain built around an internal combustion engine with half the cylinders of the W12 model. But the last remains the king of high-riding Bentleys As such, we're here to bring you a random example of just how refined the twin-turbo W12 motor under the hood of the Bentayga is.And, to prove out point, we've brought along a dyno video that shows the overly lavish SUV being put through its paces. Don't bother fretting about the numbers - the latest incarnation of the VW Group 's W12 mill obviously delivers the expected firepower, with the crank figures displayed after the dyno stint sitting at 606 hp and 934 Nm (688.8 lb-ft) of twist. Thus, the real-world numbers match the official figures.Instead, you can focus on the manner in which the Bentayga conceals the storm going on inside its engine compartment. Certain aficionados will be left seeking aural thrills after checking out this run. And yet the decibel shyness delivered by the standard exhaust is a virtue, one that comes to accompany the effortless transportation experience mantra of the British SUV.Speaking of the Bentayga, it's been over one year since we first discussed the automaker working on a Speed incarnation of the model. Nevertheless, since Bentley CEO Wolfgang Durheimer having reportedly confirmed the spiced-up Bentayga, we should get our hands on fresh details by the end of the year.