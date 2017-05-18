autoevolution

BMW Engineer Pushes 2018 X5 Hard on Nurburgring, Production Is Close

 
The 2018 BMW X5 prototype sightings have intensified over the past few months, with this being an obvious indicator of the fact that the Bavarians are almost ready to introduce the world to the fourth incarnation of the car that kicked-off the SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) tale.
The latest spotting of the new X5 saw a prototype of the crossover getting pushed hard on the Nurburgring. The heavy camo on the car prevents us from zooming in on its details, but, while the silhouette of the vehicle seems similar to that of the model it replaces, you shouldn't let this trick you.

To be more precise, while the outgoing X5 rides on an updated version of the second-generation X5, the German engineers and designers went back to the drawing board for the newcomer.

Underneath the SAV, we'll find the CLAR modular architecture. We've already seen this at work underneath the 2016 7er and the 2017 5 Series and this is just the beginning - the platform will underpin most of the automaker's vehicles from the (next-gen) 3 Series up.

Not only will the G05 X5 be lighter, but it will also pack a more balanced weight distribution. As such, both handling and comfort will be boosted. And, speaking of the latter, the fourth-gen model will offer better access for rear passengers, as the current car sees the rear wheel arches getting in the way when entering or exiting the vehicle.

As with other BMW models, the 35i models will be left behind, making room for the 40i models. Old Continent buyers will benefit from a new B-family engine range, going from the twin-turbo 25d to the B57-animated 30d and 40d.

The cabin of the 2018 BMW X5 will bring a boost in terms of material quality, with the SUV following the footsteps of the G30 BMW 5 Series.

BMW could introduce the 2018 X5 at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, and yet we can't rule out a dedicated launch event.

