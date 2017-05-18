autoevolution

2017 Ford GT Owner Reportedly Offering to Sell His Car For $700,000

 
18 May 2017, 16:39 UTC ·
by
In case you haven't been out camping in the mountains with no Internet access, you know that Ford recently held a review session for the 2017 GT. And while we've talked about the driving experience delivered by the Blue Oval halo car, we must now take the time to discuss the possibility of owning one even if you were among the lucky few who were offered the possibility of grabbing such a velocity beast.
Following a selection process that saw die-hard Blue Oval aficionados, real-life VIPs and Internet celebrities  having to qualify for the purchase, the carmaker announced those who weren't selected would get a second chance (obviously not for the 2017MY cars).

Well, one of the people who were interested in acquiring a 2017 Ford GT, but didn't make the cut, is Rob Ferretti. And, in his latest clip, the YouTuber explains why he's not interested in the supercar anymore.

Given the background, you should take the vlogger's comments with a grain of salt. At least that's what we did. However, we couldn't ignore the piece on info delivered around the halfway point of the video and that's because Rob claims he was contacted by a man willing to sell his 2017 GT.

The vlogger has even included what he claims is an audio message recording, which allows us to listen to the offer. Rob says he reached out to the purported seller, who asked $700,000 for the supercar.

Sure, a Ford GT with a claimed mileage of 16 sounds extremely tempting, but we can't say the same about the $700,000 asking price discussed in this piece of footage. Not when Ford offered the car for a starting price of $450,000.

You can find the buy-my-GT tale at the 5:40 point of the clip below, with Rob even offering to put any interested buyers in contact with the seller. We wouldn't add fuel to the speculation market fire, though.

