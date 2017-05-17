Here’s John Cena And His Stripeless 2006 Ford GT

Famously labeled the most polarizing professional wrestler ever, John Cena is a man of many talents. Besides his commitments with WWE, the 40-year-old sportsman also has a thing for cars.





The owner of a Bentley Continental GT, Range Rover, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom, the 25-time champion’s tastes in automobiles extend beyond the realm of luxury. In fact, Cena happens to be the owner of a low-mileage 2006 Ford GT void of racing stripes.With 1,250 miles on the odometer, Cena drove his mid-engined bruiser at a rate of just over 100 miles per year. As you can notice from the following video, one of the reasons the wrestler didn’t put more miles on his GT is his physique. Specifically, he is a decently tall guy and supercars aren’t exactly commodious.Specified with all options except the stripes (forged alloy wheels, red-painted brake calipers, Mcintosh audio system), Cena’s car sure looks like it was pampered throughout its life. And admirably for a star’s car, it’s totally stock. No big wheels, no murdered-out matte black wrap , no honking turbo, not even a single profanity.One of the things Cena likes most about his GT is the 5.4-liter supercharged V8. A 550 horsepower lump with 500 pound-feet to its name at 3,750 rpm, the original GT goes like stink. And in stark comparison to the 2017 model, grandpa shifts old-school with the help of a Ricardo-developed six-speed manual tranny.Built over the course of two years and inspired by the Le Mans-winning GT40 racecar of the 1960s, the production run for the primordial GT totals 4,038 vehicles. The newcomer, meanwhile, will be produced at a rate of 250 units per year until the month of October 2020. In other words, it’s a much rarer proposition. Too bad the sound of its EcoBoost V6 pales in comparison to that of a full-on V8 tower-of-power with a supercharger strapped on for good measure.