2017 Ford GT vs. 2005 Ford GT Is an American Supercar Evolution Comparison

The internet says the 2005 Ford GT sounds way better than the new model. And unlike in most cases, they are right. But does that necessarily mean the 2017 edition of the Blue Oval supercar is a dud?





This comparison isn't about the 50-year difference between today's supercar and the original GT. YouTube vlogger



By now, you guys should know all the specs. The new car is down a couple of cylinders, but a twin-turbo setup helps it punch 100 horsepower above its predecessor.



We think you can definitely see the family resemblance between the son of the Ford GT40 and its grandchild. However, the PlayStation generation has a clear edge with the coolest flying buttresses and a tub made out of carbon fiber. In fact, the main reason for installing a V6 engine was the compactness of the engine bay, not emissions.



After the air circulates through those massive holes in the hood of the car, it hits a massive windshield of Corning Gorilla Glass. That's right; it's the same material as your next iPhone. The rear wheels and suspension are almost entirely separate from the main body of the car. And did we mention the carbon fiber wheel option or the fact that that it drops like an anvil when you put it in track mode?



Looking at these two GT models, separated by a dozen years, we no longer feel any disappointment with the lack of a V8 engine. In fact, the only grief caused by this review is the $500,000 price tag of the new model and the relatively limited availability, even by supercar standards.



