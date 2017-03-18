autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Holden Ute Reviewed in California by Doug DeMuro: Yes, It's as Cool as You Think

 
18 Mar 2017, 12:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Doug DeMuro's YouTube channel is all about two things: exotics that regular people can't afford yet are curious about or oddities from the glorious automotive past. The Holden Ute pickup truck is both; let us explain.
While the Commodore SS-based pickup "truck" is not that rare in Australia, you can't find one in America because LHD models were never built and they didn't export to the States anyway. So a company called Left Hand Utes takes the Ute and matches it to the interior of a Pontiac G8 GT to make a street legal US vehicle.

Doug DeMuro recently had the pleasure of driving one, and his review starts off on a beach in California, which makes a car like this even more appealing. Not only do you look cool carrying items like surfboards, but the load capacity is 1,000 pounds, all of which can be kept safe and dry under a lockable cover. With a big V8 engine pushing only 360 horsepower, it's not going to blow your socks off, but there are plenty of superchargers that can fix that and the six-speed manual keeps things nice and honest.

As far as the money is concerned, this ain't cheap. One of these pickups will set you back a cool $60,000. That kind of money gets you a brand new BMW M3 or something along those lines, but everybody else and their grandma has a performance sedan, whereas this is a two-door sports car that can carry a lot of gear and draws attention wherever it goes. Still, it's expensive enough to make you go "boy, I wish I could afford one of those."

As time goes by, cars like this one are going to become even more expensive. The Ford Falcon Ute went out of production last October while Holden is also saying goodbye to the entire Commodore range soon, replacing it with the rebadged Insignia.

Of course, there's also a controversial part of this review, which is the short history lesson at the beginning. Doug says that America came up with the idea and dropped it. However, we know that Australians have been making and buying Utes since 1932. Even though Ford made something in the 1920's, it was never a big part of the industry.

As usual, there are plenty of quirky bits to this car that Doug is only too happy to point out. These include three interior components that didn't come out correctly during the LHD conversion. But we'll let you discover those.

Holden Ute Holden Ute Doug DeMuro
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78