Doug DeMuro Drives The 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, Remains Impressed By It

He may be on to something, especially if you consider how many people choose the 2.7- and 3.5-liter V6s over the naturally aspirated V6 or the 5.0-liter V8. What Doug fails to underline in his video on the F-150 Raptor, though, is that the EcoBoost V6 doesn’t make a sufficiently sporty sound.What you lose in terms of aural pleasure, you gain in performance. 450 ponies at 5,000 rpm and 510 pound-feet at 3,500 rpm are numbers that put the old 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 to shame. Having two fewer cylinders and less displacement also pays dividend in terms of fuel economy. 13 miles per gallon combined versus 16 mpg is a more-than-obvious improvement.The looks is another area where the new kid on the block outshines its precursor. By a considerable margin, it should be noted. And if you were curious why the off-road pickup has three orange marker lights integrated into its face that’s because the F-150 Raptor is more than 80 inches wide.This generation of the Raptor gets all the latest technologies the Ford Motor Company has to offer in the light-duty pickup segment. An honorable mention goes to the attention to detail, which can be observed on the Raptor when entering the 360° camera menu and when using the metal paddle shifters.It’s no wonder, then, why the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor kicks off from $48,860 in SuperCab form and from $51,845 as a SuperCrew . If you’re thinking of buying one, don’t forget to get the 4.10 front axle with the Torsen diff.