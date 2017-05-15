2019 Ford Explorer Spied, Prototype Hides Big Design Changes

Ford is currently testing the next generation of the Explorer and a group of prototypes was spotted in the Rocky Mountains. The test vehicles are so heavily camouflaged that even figuring out we're dealing with Blue Oval machines can be difficult at first.





The silhouette of the test cars appears to be close to that of the 2011-launched Explorer and yet you should expect all the heavy camo to conceal important styling changes.



Underneath the skin, we should find the next-generation Ford large vehicle platform. The architecture, which uses the D6 internal code, will make extensive use of aluminum, bringing benefits in terms of both weight reduction and torsional rigidity.



The platform will gift the Explorer with a transverse-engine, FWD -based ( AWD will be offered as an option) configuration, as with the model currently found in Ford showrooms.



The engine line-up of the future



In the transmission department, the most important change will see the six-speed auto found on the current model making room for a nine-speed gearbox. Not only will this improve the MPG ratings of the Explorer, but it will also offer a smoother driving experience.



We're expecting the SUV set to land as a 2019 model. And, until we get our hands on more details about the SUV, you can check out the Rocky Mountains test session in the piece of TFL Car-provided footage below.



