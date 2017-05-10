Ford Trademarks Energi In Europe For Models Ranging From Focus To Explorer

At the beginning of the year, the Ford Motor Company went all guns blazing with its eco-friendly ambitions for the near future. In the first instance, FoMoCo made it clear that the Mustang and F-150 will go hybrid
. There’s also a 300-mile electric SUV in the pipeline, but the big-selling cars, however, have yet to be detailed by the automaker.
Thanks to Autocar
, we now know that a simple search into the European Union Intellectual Property Office’s database reveals the extent of Ford’s hybridization plans. With the EUIPO
, the Blue Oval recently filed the following trademarks: Ford Energi, Focus Energi, Kuga Energi, Transit Custom Energi, as well as Explorer Energi.
And by Energi, the Michigan-headquartered automaker refers to plug-in hybrid technology. Of the names mentioned above, only the Transit Custom Energi
exists in the flesh. Ford deployed a fleet of PHEV vans on the streets of London only recently to trial the eco-friendly powertrain, with series production slated to start in 2019.
Regarding the Focus Energi, this trademark is intertwined with the voice of the rumor mill. Accord to it, the all-new generation
of the compact model is due to receive this sort of powertrain in a bid to wash the sins of a flop dubbed the European-spec C-Max Energi.
The next-generation Kuga, which will share its underpinnings with the Focus, also deserves to receive the plug-in hybrid treatment. Regarding the Explorer Energi, well, the full-sized SUV
has been discontinued in Europe way back in 2002. Its indirect successor in this part of the world is the mid-sized Edge
, which shares its CD4 platform with the likes of the Mondeo / Fusion.
Last, but certainly not least, what’s a Ford
Energi? The EUIPO classification for goods and services reads, “motor vehicles and parts and accessories thereof,”
so what’s the automaker actually planning to do with this trademark? A standalone model isn't likely, so let the speculation games begin.