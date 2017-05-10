autoevolution

Ford Trademarks Energi In Europe For Models Ranging From Focus To Explorer

 
10 May 2017, 11:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
At the beginning of the year, the Ford Motor Company went all guns blazing with its eco-friendly ambitions for the near future. In the first instance, FoMoCo made it clear that the Mustang and F-150 will go hybrid. There’s also a 300-mile electric SUV in the pipeline, but the big-selling cars, however, have yet to be detailed by the automaker.
Thanks to Autocar, we now know that a simple search into the European Union Intellectual Property Office’s database reveals the extent of Ford’s hybridization plans. With the EUIPO, the Blue Oval recently filed the following trademarks: Ford Energi, Focus Energi, Kuga Energi, Transit Custom Energi, as well as Explorer Energi.

And by Energi, the Michigan-headquartered automaker refers to plug-in hybrid technology. Of the names mentioned above, only the Transit Custom Energi exists in the flesh. Ford deployed a fleet of PHEV vans on the streets of London only recently to trial the eco-friendly powertrain, with series production slated to start in 2019.

Regarding the Focus Energi, this trademark is intertwined with the voice of the rumor mill. Accord to it, the all-new generation of the compact model is due to receive this sort of powertrain in a bid to wash the sins of a flop dubbed the European-spec C-Max Energi.

The next-generation Kuga, which will share its underpinnings with the Focus, also deserves to receive the plug-in hybrid treatment. Regarding the Explorer Energi, well, the full-sized SUV has been discontinued in Europe way back in 2002. Its indirect successor in this part of the world is the mid-sized Edge, which shares its CD4 platform with the likes of the Mondeo / Fusion.

Last, but certainly not least, what’s a Ford Energi? The EUIPO classification for goods and services reads, “motor vehicles and parts and accessories thereof,” so what’s the automaker actually planning to do with this trademark? A standalone model isn't likely, so let the speculation games begin.
Ford trademark Europe Ford Focus Energi Ford Kuga Energi Ford Transit Custom Energi Ford Explorer Energi
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

FORD Mustang GT 5.075
2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67