2018 BMW Z4 (G29) Rendering Mirrors the 5 Series Design

 
17 May 2017
So, what the heck is going on with the Z4 lately? Well, unlike the X5 or 5 Series, BMW doesn't sell a lot of these. Which is somewhat expected since it went out of production in 2016 but it is still being sold in the United States.
We don't have access to the global numbers, but the ones for North America state that just 75 roadsters were sold in December, ending a disastrous 2016 with 1,187 deliveries. By comparison, the X5 sold 55,000 units, and even the MINI convertible managed 4,584 sales in 2016.

We know some stuff about the new model, but not everything. For example, we can tell you that it won't have an M version of that two powertrains will be offered, one with a 2.0-liter and the other a 3.0-liter turbo. We're talking about the Z4 sDrive30i with the B48 engine and the Z4 M40i with the B58 engine, both coming as standard with rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

Unlike the outgoing model, the 2018 Z4 will have a fabric top. So if you think folding metal rooves are a must, go for the MX-5 RF or the SLC... as long as they keep making it.

We can also tell you that it will be called the Z4, not Z5, as some of the rumors suggested. There have already been two generations of this car, so BMW is trying to build some heritage at least. Z stands for Zukunft, German for 'future,' which is ironic considering this car has more to do with old-fashioned values like driver enjoyment.

This latest approximation of the 2018 Z4's design comes from X-Tomi Design. Some of it is current, like the placement of the headlights and the oversized kidney grilles. However, the air intakes have too much in common with the M Sport versions of the new 5 Series. For a better idea of what the bumper looks like, you guys should check out some spyshots.
2018 BMW Z4 G29
 
