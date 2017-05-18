2018 Bentley Continental GT Shows New Features in First Interior Spyshots

Bentley is almost ready to take the 2018 Continental GT out of the oven, with the first all-new incarnation of the Grand Tourer since its 2003 birth delivering a plethora of evolutionary changes. Let's take the cabin, for instance, as we can now feast our eyes on the first interior spyshots of the Crewe machine.





Crewe is expected to introduce the 2018 Continental GT in the first quarter of next year, with the Geneva Motor Show being the most likely venue for move. Gifting the Conti GT cabin with a modern aura is quite the challenge, given the traditional path of the brand and these spy pics prove that the Flying B designers have done a breathtaking job.Compared to the Bentayga interior, the freshest in the Bentley lineup, the center console offers a an even better integration for the new-age features, such as the rotary controller that also houses the engine start button.Focusing on the center of the dashboard, we notice the veneer piece housing the Breitling timepiece, flanked by a pair of air vents, has migrated from the top position it occupies on the dash of the outgoing Continental GT , to the base of the said area.Like the Bentayga, the 2018 Continental GT will offer a head-up display. The list of transformations also targets the physical buttons surrounding the central infotainment screen.For the sake of comparison, we've added an image of the Bentayga dashboard, as well as one portraying the dash of the Conti GT currently found in showrooms, at the end of the photo gallery.And, if we take a peek at the posterior of the cabin, it seems like the rear seats pack a more individual profile compared to the arrangement displayed by the current model.The prototype spied here has also shed a bit of front fascia camouflage, so we can now take a better look at the headlights. And it appears that the size gap between the inner and the outer front light clusters will be slightly larger compared to what the outgoing car offers.The overall impression is that we'll be treated with a more athletic design. Given the respectable weight loss expected to be delivered by the switch from the mature D1 platform to the MSB architecture shared with the second-gen Porsche Panamera , this styling transformation only seems fitting.The agility boost brought by the new underpinnings means that the V8 and W12 motors will have an easier task, while a plug-in hybrid setup involving a V6 engine is also on the cards.Crewe is expected to introduce the 2018 Continental GT in the first quarter of next year, with the Geneva Motor Show being the most likely venue for move.