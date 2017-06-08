autoevolution

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Sets 7:18 Nurburgring Lap Time in Intense Sport Auto Test

 
With the 991.2 incarnation of the 911 GT3, Porsche has added quite a bit of spice to the already fiery street-destined-but-track-savvy GT3 recipe and the best testament of that comes from the 7:12.7 official Nurburgring lap time of the rear-engined animal. Nevertheless, the time has come to find out what happens when the 2018 GT3 flies across the Nordschleife in the hands of a car mag editor, with sport auto's Christian Gebhardt happily volunteering for the task.
The German publication, which constantly delivers such Ring stunts, has taken the 500 hp Porscha round the Green Hell in 7:18 minutes. You can check out the footage of the full lap below and you should be prepared for plenty of countersteering action.

For the sake of comparison, we also added the works lap clip at the bottom of the page. And we noticed two main differences between these laps (keep in mind that the official lap only shows the driver inputs in the corner of the screen, so it's difficult to come up with a 100% accurate comparo).

It's worth noting that this seems to be the same car used for the factory job and the only element setting it apart from a showroom-condition GT3 is the motorsport seat (yes, the infotainment system delete is a no-cost option).

While the said editor is a Ring tamer, the Porsche driver's inputs seem to be even smoother. However, while the sport auto lap saw the new 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six of the car pushing things to an indicated 290 km/h (180 mph) on the track's main straight, the top speed achieved during the official lap sat 5 km/h (3 mph) lower.

Regardless, the soundtrack is just as delicious as the Ring carving itself, with the uber-aggressive Gen 2 voice being enough to make one weak in the knees.

And, since we mentioned aggression, we'll remind you that Porsche is expected to be working on Touring Package for the 2018 GT3, which should make the machine perfectly suitable for the role of a daily driver - here are some spyshots that presumably show a prototype of the wingless machine.



