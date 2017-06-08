2018 Citroen Berlingo Might Not Be in Time for Your Next IKEA Visit

The Citroen Berlingo was regarded as the best vehicle in its class, but that was nearly nine years ago when the current model was first launched.





But, you'll say, with this type of vehicles it's not the looks or the onboard technology that matters; it's how efficient its engines are and how good it is for hauling stuff. And you'd be right. But it wouldn't change anything as the current Berlingo falls short on these aspects as well: the old 1.6 HDi diesel engines aren't up to par while the payload is limited to 900 kilograms for the long wheelbase version, while most of the new models offer values of more than a ton.



But don't forget that these cars can also be had with a full set of seats and windows all around, making them a very good alternative to the classic MPV . Those sliding rear doors make loading and unloading kids a breeze, while folding down the rear seats quickly transforms it into the utility vehicle it actually is. That means modern amenities and a more attractive design might not be the most important features, but they matter too to some degree.



This first spotting of the next-gen Berlingo shows that



Since the Peugeot and Opel deal has gone through, the next



The prototypes are completely wrapped in camouflage foil and also feature three vertical black stripes that are a little misleading. The first two appear to mark the door outline, but they are in fact both placed over the sliding door. It gives the impression it'll have a tiny opening, but that won't be the case.



