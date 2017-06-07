autoevolution

Toyota Still the Most Valuable Car Brand, Tesla Overtakes Land Rover, Porsche

 
7 Jun 2017, 14:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Car companies may appear focused on their products, but just as you look over the shoulder at the person next to you in the gym to see whether they're fitter than you, they too like to compare themselves to their peers.
And since self-bragging is frown upon, they need independent organizations to do it for them. Market researcher Kantar Millward Brown has made a habit of publishing the BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands every year, and the latest one shows some pretty interesting developments.

Nothing has happened at the top where Toyota managed to retain its crown despite a value decrease of three percent (to $28.7 billion). We've already talked about the company's downturn and how its President, Akio Toyoda, is sensing a crisis is looming. However, despite not going through its best moments, Toyota still came out ahead of BMW and Mercedes-Benz, the two brands trailing the Japanese giant.

The secret is the company's ability to instill that Japanese sense of honor into the way it does business, so people continue to perceive Toyota vehicles as a constant in an otherwise fluctuating market. "Toyota is seen as a reliable, quality value brand," Peter Walshe, Global BrandZ director at Kantar Millward Brown, told Automotive News Europe. "Even when it was going through its recall problems, the users were saying, ‘What’s all the fuss about, my car is fine.’ Toyota has delivered great value for years."

The most spectacular move in the top ten of car brands, however, couldn't come from any other company than Tesla. The EV-maker jumped two positions from the very honorable ten it occupied the year before thanks to a 32 percent increase in its brand value.

The Tesla story is interesting because it is not just the cars it offers now, it is the promise for the future," Walshe said. “There is a perception that it offers a fantastic brand experience, even among non-owners. The only other brands that I’ve seen have this kind of appeal before they got into mass market were Apple and Facebook."

It's not the first time Tesla is likened to Apple, and it most likely won't be the last either. The two brands that saw Tesla leap over them are Land Rover and Porsche, two names with great tradition in the business and two possible competitors for Musk's company, as they too dwell in the luxury segment.
Toyota Tesla BMW Mercedes-Benz brand value Porsche land rover
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our TOYOTA Testdrives:

TOYOTA Auris Hybrid75
TOYOTA Hilux 59
TOYOTA GT 86 64
TOYOTA Land Cruiser 68
TOYOTA Prius 69
TOYOTA iQ 60
2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro60
2015 TOYOTA Aygo X-Wave 63
2015 Toyota Camry72
2014 TOYOTA Camry68