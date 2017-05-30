autoevolution

Japan's Ebisu Circuit Has a Drift Taxi, Here's a Back Seat Ride

 
30 May 2017
by
If there's any place in the world that should have a drift taxi, that's Japan. After all, the now-a-sport originated in the Land of The Rising Sun and we're here to show you the sideways cabbie action.
You can find the slip angle adventure at the Ebisu Circuit, with YouTuber noriyaro having recently sampled the experience.

The drift machine used for the stunts is a Toyota Mark II, with the X110 incarnation of the four-door receiving a pretty basic setup. For one thing, the car doesn't pack a hydraulic handbrake, but it seems like the vehicle manages to deliver a decent dancing experience.

The cabin of the Toyota we have here has been adorned with four Bride bucket seats, which means that the sideways ride can be shared by up to three passengers.

Interestingly, the car has only been fitted with a half-cage, one that covers the rear area of the cabin.

The said vlogger took a back seat ride during the Ebisu Drift Taxi demonstration and you don't need to be an automotive engineer to figure out that his position amplified the sideways experience.

With five out of the seven courses the Japanese track offers allowing drifters to play, the resulting video allows us to see the sedan doing its thing in all sorts of scenarios, from low-speed adventures, to threatening high-velocity setups.

Who knows? Maybe if this service becomes popular, we'll get to see Team Orange, the crew behind that came up with this stunt, taking the car even further. Truth be told, the rear-wheel-drive saloon could do with some extra power, which would also require a long list of supporting mods. But this is another story for another time.

For now, we're inviting you to enjoy the tail-out experience by heading over to the "play" button below.

