Toyota's Slumping Profits Might Finally Shake Things Up a Little for the Company

Toyota's previous two years ended on a high, and as every sports fan knows - because he's reminded by the commentators all the time - being ahead can lead to complacency.





Not all Toyota numbers have arrows pointing downward next to them, though. For instance, revenue increased 6.8 percent while global sales were also up by 3.1 percent, but they weren't enough to keep Toyota from registering a drop in both net income and operating profit over the last fiscal year.



“I feel a strong sense of crisis about whether or not we are actually executing car-making from the perspective of the customer in all Toyota workplaces, from development, production, procurement and sales, all the way to administrative divisions,” said Toyoda, quoted by



Sadly for the world's biggest carmaker, things don't look too positively for the future either, with forecasted figures showing a massive decline in operating profit and net income for the current year as well.







The company is still heavily reliant on the North American market where it retails most of its vehicles (2.8 million over the first three months of 2017), but numbers show the sales to be stagnant compared to the previous year.



