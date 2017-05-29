2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Surfaces Early On Instagram

If you’re not acquainted with Instagram user @hamad1two3, he’s the tipster that published the first photos of the overhauled Toyota Land Cruiser
and Lexus LX
. Following in the footsteps of the said leaks, the man returns with the first pics of the refreshed Prado.
Available in the U.S. as the Lexus GX
, the current-generation Land Cruiser Prado made its debut in 2009 and was given a facelift back in 2013. Now the time has come for a second facelift, and as we all expected, Toyota borrowed a few styling cues from the full-size LC.
To be introduced in Japan this coming September, the mid-size LC Prado
with the second facelift is expected to go on sale for the ’18 model year. Up front, the bumper and fascia are far more sculpted than on the present-day iteration. The hood is a different affair too, as are the more progressive-looking taillights and the rear bumper.
As far as the exterior is concerned, the 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is a definite level up from the model it will be replacing. Hop inside, and here you’ll notice a different instrument cluster, a new 8.0-inch satellite navigation system, a steering wheel that’s akin to that of the Crown
, plus an up-to-date dashboard design.
The 2018 update will also bring forth Toyota’s Safety Sense P
suite, which bundles many bits and bobs as standard: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Pedestrian Detection. Under the skin, don’t expect one too many changes from the 2017 Prado.
In Japan
, the Land Cruiser Prado is offered with two engines. On the gasoline-powered front, Toyota offers the 2TR-FE 2.7-liter mill (163 PS and 246 Nm). The more tempting proposition, however, is the 1GD-FTV 2.8-liter turbo diesel, which is rated at 177 PS and a hefty 450 Nm of torque. Regardless of the means of propulsion, the Prado ships with a 6-speed Super ECT automatic transmission.
