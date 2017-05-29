autoevolution

Toyota Japan Gifts The New Camry With TRD And Modellista Special Editions

 
Sure, the Camry is perfect embodiment of dull cars, but regardless of that, Toyota sells its mid-size sedan by the bucketload. What’s more, the Japanese automaker also knows how to sportify the Camry as a token of the brand’s go-faster ambitions, regardless of car segment.
Introduced exclusively for the Japanese domestic market, the Camry TRD and Camry Modellista act as the showpieces of the range. But before anything, it must be highlighted that there are subtle exterior design differences between the Japan- and the USA-spec Camry.

Beyond the clear indicator lenses instead of amber units on North American models, the JDM Camry brags with somewhat different taillights and a more in-your-face front bumper. The TRD and the Modellista variants, however, are less subtle than a Marvel movie.

With the TRD body kit, Toyota ups the visual ante with cool alloy wheels, more prominent side skirts, and a deep front splitter that integrates lamps down low. The front fascia puts an emphasis on black, with the same treatment applied to the side windows. Toyota has yet to detail if the TRD package is more than skin deep, though.

The Modellista, on the other hand, builds on the TRD but features a bit more sophistication to its name. Thus, the front bumper features silver and polished chrome detailing, while the wheels ooze prestige rather than performance. Having said these, Toyota continues to keep its mouth shut on the subject of offering the TRD package in the United States.

In the worst case scenario, that leaves us with a 3.5-liter free-breathing V6 that’s good for at least 295 horsepower, an engine that's teamed up with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Underpinned by the TNGA platform, the XV70-generation Camry will start production in June 2017, with sales slated to kick off late in the summer. Toyota’s Kentucky plant received a $1.3 billion investment to make the all-new Camry happen.
