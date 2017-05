Toyota Yaris GRMN Spied for the First Time With 5-Door Body

The Yaris GRMN is an old-fashioned hammer of a hot hatch in a world of video game cars. Only the outermost layer appears new, so we'd compare it the Nokia 3310.You can't play snake in the Yaris, but it's got a brick-like engine. Try and name another car with a 1.8-liter supercharged engine. Mercedes SLK? Now try calling one from this decade.210 horsepower will be sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox. The track-oriented package dreamt up by the Gazoo Racing Masters of Nürburgring division will include a trunk-mounted spoiler, 17-inch BBS wheels, lowered suspension and bigger brakes.We'd understand if Toyota decided to sell the Yaris GRMN as a 5-door. Last year, Ford decided to offer the Fiesta ST as a 5-door in Europe too. But check this out! The car we saw in Geneva had a cool central-mounted exhaust pipe, while this has a regular muffler coming out the right side of the car. The reality is that you don't need a 150mm downpipe for a hot hatch of this size, so the Geneva 3-door car could just be a prototype, while this is the real deal.We'd actually appreciate it if Toyota cold delivers an enjoyable little pocket rocket on a tighter budget. Even the humble Suzuki Swift Sport has become more expensive with each generation, leaving precious few alternatives for the keen driver on a budget.Other than that, this is a pretty unassuming set of spy photos, bordering on depressing. But nobody remembers the last Toyota hot hatch, so it's better to start out with baby steps and get word-of-mouth publicity.