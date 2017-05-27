autoevolution

700 HP Toyota Supra Drift Car Goes Sliding in Nurburgring Traffic, Spits Flames

 
27 May 2017, 11:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
According to the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) rulebook, drifting is verboten on the Nurburgring. However, there are enough drivers who go for the occasional slide, as rules on slip angle shenanigans can only be so strict.
Case in point with the Toyota Supra shown in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. Actually, given the fact that this is a drift car, the driver might even have an excuse prepared in case he needs to explain his dancing moves.

We get to see the Mk IV Supra sliding its way through Brunnchen, with the machine acting a bit like a dragon, spitting flames before and after the sideways shenanigan.

The guy behind the wheel seems to go for what can be labeled as a safe drift line and while you shouldn't expect amazing slip angles, the tire marks left on the track are consistent.

What does it take to turn a Supra into a drift car? Well, in this case, we're looking at the infamous 2JZ setup. The straight-six, which has been gifted with forged internals, is working with a Precision PT6266 turbo, which allows it to deliver 700 ponies. Keep in mind that this is the power at the wheels, so we're looking at north of 800 horses at the crank.

In a move that has become popular among Supra owners who want to take their beasts high, the Toyota packs a BMW M3 (we're talking about a six-speed tranny coming from an E46 model).

The Rocket Bunny kit on the car is one hell of an opinion splitter, while the tech setup also involves extreme-angle steering hardware.

The spotted behind this video also took the time to talk about the Green Hell spectators'reaction to the drift machine: "The crowd went wild for this Supra, especially when he drifted and shot some insane flames!"

Toyota Supra Toyota Nurburgring nurburgring 2017
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our TOYOTA Testdrives:

2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro60
2015 TOYOTA Aygo X-Wave 63
2015 Toyota Camry72
2014 TOYOTA Camry68
TOYOTA Auris Hybrid75
2014 TOYOTA RAV472
2014 TOYOTA Corolla77
TOYOTA Hilux 59
TOYOTA GT 86 64
TOYOTA Land Cruiser 68