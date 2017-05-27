700 HP Toyota Supra Drift Car Goes Sliding in Nurburgring Traffic, Spits Flames

According to the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) rulebook, drifting is verboten on the Nurburgring. However, there are enough drivers who go for the occasional slide, as rules on slip angle shenanigans can only be so strict.





Case in point with the Toyota Supra shown in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. Actually, given the fact that this is a drift car, the driver might even have an excuse prepared in case he needs to explain his dancing moves.We get to see the Mk IV Supra sliding its way through Brunnchen , with the machine acting a bit like a dragon, spitting flames before and after the sideways shenanigan.The guy behind the wheel seems to go for what can be labeled as a safe drift line and while you shouldn't expect amazing slip angles, the tire marks left on the track are consistent.What does it take to turn a Supra into a drift car? Well, in this case, we're looking at the infamous 2JZ setup. The straight-six, which has been gifted with forged internals, is working with a Precision PT6266 turbo, which allows it to deliver 700 ponies. Keep in mind that this is the power at the wheels, so we're looking at north of 800 horses at the crank.In a move that has become popular among Supra owners who want to take their beasts high, the Toyota packs a BMW M3 (we're talking about a six-speed tranny coming from an E46 model).The Rocket Bunny kit on the car is one hell of an opinion splitter, while the tech setup also involves extreme-angle steering hardware.The spotted behind this video also took the time to talk about the Green Hell spectators'reaction to the drift machine: "The crowd went wild for this Supra, especially when he drifted and shot some insane flames!"