autoevolution

BMW Z4 Replacement Will Not Be Called Z5, Company Official Says

 
15 May 2017, 8:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
BMW is working on a pair of roadsters with its partners at Toyota, and everyone expected the German car to be named the Z5.
It made sense for the blue-and-white roundel brand to call its next-generation roadster Z5 because its predecessor was dubbed Z4, which in turn had replaced the Z3.

The latter’s name came after replacing a model labeled Z1. Other rumors considered the Z2 title, but that possibility has not been confirmed by officials of the Bavarian brand.

Instead, the chief of BMW’s American division, Ludwig Willisch, claims that the Z5 name is "not correct." In an interview with Auto Guide, he said that the “Z5” name was “made up by someone,” and that the replacement of the Z4 will use the same letter.

The “Z” (stands for Zukunft - "future" in German) will “probably” be followed by a “4,” but the official declined to officially confirm the name for the upcoming car.

The official went on to suggest that the engine lineup will include inline six-cylinder units, but didn't provide any details on the topic.

It is unclear if BMW will continue to offer manual transmissions in this lineup, but Mr. Willisch explained that the company willd offer a hybrid version of the roadster. However, the Z4's successor will not get all-wheel-drive.

Expect the new roadster to reach the market in late 2017 or early 2018, and it will compete with the Porsche 718, along with the Mercedes-Benz SLC.

Toyota's version might come in either a full-hybrid or a mild-hybrid flavor, but full details on the matter are still under wraps. Either way, it is expected to be named Supra.

Naturally, BMW representatives refrained from commenting on the sports car planned by their partners, so we will have to wait for inside information from the Japanese side of this deal if we want to learn more about it.
bmw roadster BMW Z4 BMW Z5 Roadster BMW Toyota rumor
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673