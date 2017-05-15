autoevolution

1977 Toyota Pickup Receives Turbocharged LS1 V8 And Crown Victoria Suspension

 
15 May 2017, 13:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Craigslist is a wonderful place to search for a low-budget daily driver or a $1,000 clunker. Look harder, though, and you’ll find perplexing gems such as the pictured N20-gen Toyota Pickup.
Otherwise known as the Hilux, the two-door compact workhorse was sold with either a 2.0- or a 2.2-liter inline-four engine. In its most powerful tune, it developed a peppy 109 horsepower, and that’s not much by today’s small truck standards. On the flipside, this particular Pickup has had its original motor swapped for an LS1.

As per the seller, the said V8 displaces 5.3 liters of unadulterated Americana. Also known as Vortec 5300, the LS1 is usually found under the hood of old Cadillac Escalades, Chevrolet Avalanches, and Chevrolet Silverado 1500s. A sweetheart of the tuning scene, it’s hardly surprising that this very application flaunts a king-sized turbo. However, the Craigslist ad doesn’t offer any specifics at all.

What the owner does mention, though, is that “this thing is fast as s**t.” Bearing in mind the N20 Hilux is very light compared to the behemoths produced in this day and age, I won’t argue with that standpoint. Other than the added oomph, the pictured Franken-pickup also sports the suspension system from a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor. Hence the somewhat curious-looking stance.

Disc brakes at each corner are on the menu too, whereas the steering system takes three full turns from lock to lock. Whoever constructed this pickup, my hat is off to you for designing an incredibly weird yet supremely tempting machine. Having said these, would you care to guess just how much this baby costs?

Located in Atlanta and boasting a clean title, the other-worldly workhorse can be yours for $10,000. Too much, too little, you decide if that sum reflects what you get in return. For reference, the cheapest new car in the United States is the 2017 Nissan Versa.
Toyota Pickup ls1 Toyota engine swap turbo tuning for sale
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our TOYOTA Testdrives:

2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro60
2015 TOYOTA Aygo X-Wave 63
2015 Toyota Camry72
2014 TOYOTA Camry68
TOYOTA Auris Hybrid75
2014 TOYOTA RAV472
2014 TOYOTA Corolla77
TOYOTA Hilux 59
TOYOTA GT 86 64
TOYOTA Land Cruiser 68