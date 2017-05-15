1977 Toyota Pickup Receives Turbocharged LS1 V8 And Crown Victoria Suspension

Craigslist is a wonderful place to search for a low-budget daily driver or a $1,000 clunker. Look harder, though, and you’ll find perplexing gems such as the pictured N20-gen Toyota Pickup
.
Otherwise known as the Hilux
, the two-door compact workhorse was sold with either a 2.0- or a 2.2-liter inline-four engine. In its most powerful tune, it developed a peppy 109 horsepower, and that’s not much by today’s small truck standards. On the flipside, this particular Pickup has had its original motor swapped for an LS1.
As per the seller, the said V8 displaces 5.3 liters of unadulterated Americana. Also known as Vortec 5300, the LS1 is usually found under the hood of old Cadillac Escalades, Chevrolet Avalanches, and Chevrolet Silverado 1500s. A sweetheart of the tuning scene, it’s hardly surprising that this very application flaunts a king-sized turbo. However, the Craigslist ad
doesn’t offer any specifics at all.
What the owner does mention, though, is that “this thing is fast as s**t.”
Bearing in mind the N20 Hilux is very light compared to the behemoths produced in this day and age, I won’t argue with that standpoint. Other than the added oomph, the pictured Franken-pickup also sports the suspension system from a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor
. Hence the somewhat curious-looking stance.
Disc brakes at each corner are on the menu too, whereas the steering system takes three full turns from lock to lock. Whoever constructed this pickup, my hat is off to you for designing an incredibly weird yet supremely tempting machine. Having said these, would you care to guess just how much this baby costs?
Located in Atlanta and boasting a clean title, the other-worldly workhorse can be yours for $10,000. Too much, too little, you decide if that sum reflects what you get in return. For reference, the cheapest new car in the United States is the 2017 Nissan Versa
.