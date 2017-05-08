Hyundai Body-On-Frame Pickup Coming For Australia And Neighboring Markets

The year was 2015 when Hyundai took to the North American Auto Show in Detroit to show off the Santa Cruz concept
. A pickup truck inspired by the world of crossovers, the production model that’ll be molded on this concept won’t compete with the likes of the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, and Chevrolet Colorado. Instead, the leisure-oriented pickup will compete with the likes of the Honda Ridgeline.
Expected to arrive in 2018 as a 2019 model year, the Santa Cruz will be a unibody whose architecture is supposed to borrow lots of bits and bobs from the Tucson
compact crossover SUV
. In other words, the production model will not resonate with buyers in the market for a work truck. Hyundai, though, knows this all too well.
Given the circumstances presented above, and the booming mid-size segment, the South Korean automaker is also interested in developing an honest-to-god workhorse. It doesn’t have a name yet, and chances are it won’t see the light of day before decade’s end, but here’s the catch: Compared to the Santa Cruz, the yet-unnamed new model will be a no-nonsense body-on-frame truck
.
Speaking to CarAdvice
, Hyundai Australia COO Scott Grant said: “The official word is that ute is developing now [...] It’s been asked for by a number of different markets in the configuration that works for us. We want a Hilux, Colorado, Ranger, that kind of product.”
Regarding the Santa Cruz
, which is developed for the U.S. market first and foremost, chances are this part of the world won’t get the crossover-inspired pickup. Grant highlighted that the “Santa Cruz is a different proposition [compared to the BoF truck], we don’t have any interest for it, even if it happens at all, and in right-hand drive.”
Regardless of body style and bed length, it’s highly probable for the all-new model to be offered with diesel grunt. Bearing in mind the pickup is coming in 2021 or later, there is no telling if Hyundai
will develop a new-gen powerplant for this application or update an existing engine. Regarding the latter possibility, the 2.2 CRDi
seems like an inspired choice.