autoevolution

Nismo Range Has Global Expansion Plans, Performance Pickup Truck On the Table

 
30 Apr 2017, 15:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Nismo is the name of Nissan’s performance division, and it used to be synonymous with sports cars.
The Japanese brand wants to boost the sales of Nismo products, and the target is a sixfold increase over the next five years. If you want figures, they want to reach 100,000 units a year by 2022, but only 15,000 were sold in 2016.

Currently, seven Nissan cars have Nismo versions, but this is about to change. Mainly, the automaker wants to double the number of cars offered by its sub-brand, and this will be executed by providing spiced-up versions of existing and future models.

According to Takao Katagiri, the CEO of Nissan Motorsports, which is the subsidiary that handles Nismo, sales of these cars cover about the same share of the company’s results across all markets where they are available. The first new product that will be added to the line-up will be the Sentra’s sporty derivative.

The future will bring entirely new breeds of Nismo models, which could include pickup trucks, crossovers, and SUVs. We already know that customers are interested in performance-oriented models in these segments, and Nissan wants a big slice of that niche.

Unlike the introduction of new sports cars, which usually generate modest revenue for a company because of the ratio between development costs and sales figures, building sporty versions of existing of future models is more cost-effective.

The development of the base vehicle is already done, and the engineers of Nissan Motorsport just have to enhance the performance of the new car. Currently, brand officials do not want to say what is next in the range, but the automaker sees possibilities in all sectors. Even minivans could get the treatment, Automotive News informs.

Adding more products in the line is not the only step that will be made to increase sales. The company will introduce dedicated showrooms in the major markets.

Furthermore, Nismo accessories will be developed for regular models, and the Driving Academy program will be expanded to other markets. Would you buy a performance minivan from Nissan? Never say never, because it might be quick.
Nismo Nissan 370Z Nismo crossover Nissan SUV SUV pickup truck
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65