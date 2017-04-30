Nismo Range Has Global Expansion Plans, Performance Pickup Truck On the Table

Nismo is the name of Nissan’s performance division, and it used to be synonymous with sports cars.





Furthermore, Nismo accessories will be developed for regular models, and the Driving Academy program will be expanded to other markets. Would you buy a performance minivan from Nissan? Never say never, because it might be quick. The Japanese brand wants to boost the sales of Nismo products, and the target is a sixfold increase over the next five years. If you want figures, they want to reach 100,000 units a year by 2022, but only 15,000 were sold in 2016.Currently, seven Nissan cars have Nismo versions, but this is about to change. Mainly, the automaker wants to double the number of cars offered by its sub-brand, and this will be executed by providing spiced-up versions of existing and future models.According to Takao Katagiri, the CEO of Nissan Motorsports, which is the subsidiary that handles Nismo, sales of these cars cover about the same share of the company’s results across all markets where they are available. The first new product that will be added to the line-up will be the Sentra ’s sporty derivative.The future will bring entirely new breeds of Nismo models, which could include pickup trucks crossovers , and SUVs . We already know that customers are interested in performance-oriented models in these segments, and Nissan wants a big slice of that niche.Unlike the introduction of new sports cars , which usually generate modest revenue for a company because of the ratio between development costs and sales figures, building sporty versions of existing of future models is more cost-effective.The development of the base vehicle is already done, and the engineers of Nissan Motorsport just have to enhance the performance of the new car. Currently, brand officials do not want to say what is next in the range, but the automaker sees possibilities in all sectors. Even minivans could get the treatment, Automotive News informs.Adding more products in the line is not the only step that will be made to increase sales. The company will introduce dedicated showrooms in the major markets.Furthermore, Nismo accessories will be developed for regular models, and the Driving Academy program will be expanded to other markets. Would you buy a performance minivan from Nissan? Never say never, because it might be quick.