Kia Forte Koup Gets Discontinued After All MY2016 Cars Are Sold, SUVs To Blame

Kia
’s compact coupe, the Forte Koup
, will be discontinued after the company’s dealers sell all of the remaining stock of the MY2016 cars.
The two-door model is based on the Forte
, which will remain in the line-up of the South Korean brand. The news comes from Cars Direct
, whose writers contacted the company' representatives to inquire about the 2017 model year of the Forte Koup.
Apparently, its budget price is not enough to gather sufficient sales to justify continuing this body style in the range. A spokesperson of the automaker, James Hope, has stated that the company is ditching this model because it wants to align with customer purchasing trends.
Currently, SUVs and crossovers are more popular than coupes, and it does not look like the situation will change anytime soon. The decision to discontinue the Koup came even after improved sales results in 2016 and 2017, the brand representative explained.
It has an MSRP of $19,890 in the USA, but the last units will probably go for less due to rebates and other offers. If you are interested in the Koup before it departs the market, and nothing else suits your taste, inquire at a local dealer before it is too late.
Unfortunately for the Korean brand, a rival product from Honda, in the form of the new Civic Coupe, comes with a fresh design and competitive prices.
The Japanese model also gets better fuel economy and superior performance. The Civic is not the only competitor for the Forte Koup, but it is among the latest launches in the segment.
The Forte Koup was not sold in all markets where Kia is active, as the European line-up offers different compact models
, in the form of the Cee’d
range.
On the Old Continent, consumer purchasing trends are similar to those in the USA, but the brand seems to apply a different strategy with its line-up, which means that the coupe derivative
of the Cee’d remains in production.