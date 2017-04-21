Chevrolet Blazer Reported To Return In 2018 As Mid-Size Crossover

autoevolution

21 Apr 2017
Remember the Blazer? As it happens, Chevrolet saw fit to phase out the SUV in 2005 in favor of the Trailblazer. The latter is a thing of the past too, being indirectly replaced by the Equinox and Traverse. Still, as the U.S. public continues to take a liking to high-riding vehicles, the Blazer is rumored to come back in 2018.
This rumor comes courtesy of WardsAuto, who believes that there’s a void worth filling between the compact-sized Equinox and the full-sized Traverse. Both of them are crossovers, and as per the cited publication, the 2018 Blazer will be classified as such.

Expected to take on the likes of the Ford Edge, the not-yet-confirmed 2018 Blazer would be manufactured at the Complejo Ramos Arizpe in Mexico. This is the place where General Motors produces a handful of High-Feature V6 engines, plus the Chevrolet Sonic and Cruze sedan.

Camouflaged test vehicles have been spied a couple of times now in the United States, showing similar proportions to the GMC Acadia. If anything, that means the reborn Blazer might be riding on the C1XX platform, which is available in two wheelbase variants. That’s regular for the Acadia and long for the Chevy Traverse and Buick Enclave.

On the sidelines of an event showcasing the all-new Equinox, director of marketing Steve Majoros told WardsAuto that the crossover lineup is “pretty good” right now. “We are looking at other opportunities and (the Blazer) would make some sense,” he declared, although that wording is far from a confirmation that the Blazer is actually returning next year.

Instead of an ending note, a segment where GM is definitely missing out is lifestyle-oriented mid-size SUVs. The 2020 Ford Bronco comes to mind, which is going to borrow the underpinnings from the Ranger mid-size pickup truck. Toyota also gave a hint that it’s interested in developing a successor for the FJ Cruiser, but nothing is set in stone at this point.
