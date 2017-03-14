Buick Releases Teaser Image Of 2018 Enclave, To Debut At 2017 New York Auto Show

The Enclave
has been around for quite some time now. More specifically, ever since the 2008 model year. Buick
may have updated it numerous times during its production life, but the truth of the matter is, an all-new model is needed to keep the luxury crossover SUV relevant. And as expected, the 2018 Enclave will share many of its underpinnings with Chevy’s new Traverse.
You see, Chevrolet calls the 2018 Traverse
mid-size despite the fact it is a bit bigger, a bit more commodious, and has a slightly longer wheelbase than the old model. Chevy did so to better differentiate the Traverse from the Tahoe, and that’s that. The 2018 Enclave will use the same FWD
-based C1XX platform as the Traverse (and Cadillac XT5), and as opposed to Chevrolet’s way of doing things, Buick will continue to refer to the Enclave as mid-size.
Pictured here in teaser form, the 2018 Enclave shows off a pair of modern-looking headlights with LED signature lighting, and a Buick
grille design not far off from the LaCrosse’s. It has a bit of an Opel vibe to it, which isn’t bad bearing in mind how great the second-generation Insignia looks. The veil will come off completely in two months’ time, at the 2017 New York Auto Show.
Similar to its Chevrolet-branded kindred, the second-generation Enclave will boast front- and all-wheel-drive layouts, as well as a 3.6-liter V6 engine with 305 horsepower on tap and 260 lb-ft of torque available from 2,800 rpm. It’s also possible for a 2.0-liter LTG turbo four-cylinder to make the cut, packing 190 ponies and 295 pound-feet from 3,000 rpm. In terms of swapping cogs, it’s a given the Hydra-Matic 9T50 nine-speed automatic
will do the talking.
Slated to go on sale in the United States before year’s end, the 2018 Buick Enclave will be manufactured alongside the Traverse at the General Motors Lansing Delta Township plant. The Enclave is also slated to become the first U.S.-built Buick to get the Avenir treatment. The Avenir
isn't not a concept car, but the marque's “highest expression of the luxury experiences we’re delivering now and in the future.”
See Lincoln's Black Label
for reference.