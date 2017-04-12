autoevolution

Toyota FT-4X Concept Revealed, It Looks Like A Promising C-Segment SUV

 
Toyota has built something eccentric on the Prius’s platform, and the result is an SUV of the compact segment that will be unveiled in New York.
Called FT-4X, it is a concept vehicle that portrays how an SUV for Generation Y city-dwellers could look it Toyota made one. The theme of the automobile was bringing “casual-core” in a form that will be enjoyed by this generation of consumers, which is not that interested in buying cars as its predecessors were.

In other words, Toyota designed an SUV for millennials who live in cities, where they experience a frequent urge to “get away.” We understand this concept, and we feel this from time to time, but Toyota went further and designed an automobile that was ready for unexpected getaways.

Instead of preparing a hard-core off-roader to climb to the top of the mountain, Toyota has made a vehicle that can handle a trail and the city, and that will take you to the scenic point to take the pictures you crave to post on social media.

If you are “old-school,” there’s a chance that you may stand on the scenic point and enjoy nature for as many moments as you like.

The name of this exhibit signifies Future Toyota, while the “4X” stands for four-wheel drive crossover. Responsible for this design is Toyota’s Calty Design Research facility, which is located in Newport Beach, California.

Since the concept vehicle is not being driven anywhere, Toyota has not specified what kind of drivetrain equips it. Instead, the representatives of the brand have preferred to say that you could “assume” that the FT-4X would be powered by a small displacement four cylinder engine.

The unit would be mated to a mechanical four-wheel-drive system, which will set it apart in the segment if it became a reality, and the setup has the potential of featuring a low-range gear to allow adequate off-roading.



