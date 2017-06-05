autoevolution

Toyota Recalls Tacoma Over Anti-Corrosion Coating Problem

 
5 Jun 2017, 13:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Recalls
It may be the undisputed leader of the mid-size pickup truck segment, but the Tacoma isn’t without its faults. Following a 228,000-strong recall over a potential oil leak affecting the rear differential, the Taco finds itself in the NHTSA’s crosshairs once again due to a somewhat peculiar issue.
Believe it or not, the culprit is the anti-corrosion coating. The excessive material, Toyota underlines, “could cause the crank position sensor to malfunction.” Bearing in mind the sensor is tasked with monitoring the crankshaft, as well as to relay the information to the ECU, an intermittent signal or a failure could spell disaster for the powerplant.

Only models equipped with the naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 engine are affected, with Toyota estimating that 32,000 pickups from the 2016 and 2017 model years are due to be serviced because of this potential problem. In the worst case scenario, the crankshaft sensor may fail at speed, thus disabling power assistance for vital systems such as steering and brakes. This condition, alas, poses a safety risk.

According to Toyota, the fix is simple and straightforward. Dealers were instructed to replace the crank position sensor with a new unit benefitting from an improved design, at no cost to the customer. Speaking of the affected party, known customers of the involved Tacoma pickups will be notified by first-class mail starting mid-July.

In the meantime, owners can check if their vehicles are affected in three ways. First and foremost, Toyota has a dedicated microsite with and about recall information. Then there’s the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration search tool. Last, but certainly not least, Toyota’s customer support will gladly answer one’s question at 1-800-331-4331.

On sale since September 2015 for the 2016 model year, the third-generation Tacoma holds a starting price of $24,320 and comes in nine exterior colors. The pricing applies to the SR trim level with the 2.7-liter four-banger and in Access Cab configuration. For the top-of-the-line TRD Pro and its off-road goodies, you’re looking at a minimum of $40,960 excluding destination charge.
2017 Toyota Tacoma recall toyota tacoma pickup truck Toyota safety NHTSA
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our TOYOTA Testdrives:

2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro60
2015 TOYOTA Aygo X-Wave 63
2015 Toyota Camry72
2014 TOYOTA Camry68
TOYOTA Auris Hybrid75
2014 TOYOTA RAV472
2014 TOYOTA Corolla77
TOYOTA Hilux 59
TOYOTA GT 86 64
TOYOTA Land Cruiser 68