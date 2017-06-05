Toyota Recalls Tacoma Over Anti-Corrosion Coating Problem

It may be the undisputed leader of the mid-size pickup truck segment, but the Tacoma isn’t without its faults. Following a 228,000-strong recall over a potential oil leak affecting the rear differential
, the Taco finds itself in the NHTSA’s crosshairs once again due to a somewhat peculiar issue.
Believe it or not, the culprit is the anti-corrosion coating. The excessive material, Toyota
underlines, “could cause the crank position sensor to malfunction.”
Bearing in mind the sensor is tasked with monitoring the crankshaft, as well as to relay the information to the ECU
, an intermittent signal or a failure could spell disaster for the powerplant.
Only models equipped with the naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 engine are affected, with Toyota estimating that 32,000 pickups from the 2016 and 2017 model years are due to be serviced because of this potential problem. In the worst case scenario, the crankshaft sensor may fail at speed, thus disabling power assistance for vital systems such as steering and brakes. This condition, alas, poses a safety
risk.
According to Toyota, the fix is simple and straightforward. Dealers were instructed to replace the crank position sensor with a new unit benefitting from an improved design, at no cost to the customer. Speaking of the affected party, known customers of the involved Tacoma pickups
will be notified by first-class mail starting mid-July.
In the meantime, owners can check if their vehicles are affected in three ways. First and foremost, Toyota has a dedicated microsite with and about recall information. Then there’s the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration search tool. Last, but certainly not least, Toyota’s customer support will gladly answer one’s question at 1-800-331-4331.
On sale since September 2015 for the 2016 model year, the third-generation Tacoma holds a starting price of $24,320 and comes in nine exterior colors. The pricing applies to the SR trim level with the 2.7-liter four-banger and in Access Cab configuration. For the top-of-the-line TRD Pro
and its off-road goodies, you’re looking at a minimum of $40,960 excluding destination charge.