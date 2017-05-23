autoevolution

Is This The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package?

 
23 May 2017, 16:23 UTC ·
by
Remember the wingless 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 test car we showed you about one month ago? Back then, we expected the prototype to be a clue towards the return of the 911 Sport Classic badge. Nevertheless, it seems that we could end up with an even sweeter Neunelelfer development, namely a Touring Package for the 911.2 GT3.
A clue towards this sportcar hypothesis come from Car Magazine (via Road & Track). The Brits appear to be certain about the introduction of this GT3 derivative, talking about this only being offered with the six-speed manual transmission.

Then there's the Rennlist forum mention that covers the Touring Package topic. It seems that a forum member came across the pack while playing with the German market GT3 configurator back in March, but this bit is no longer available. To be more precise, when selecting the non-US market Clubspot package, those configuring a GT3 were announced this was incompatible with the Touring Package.

If we look back in Porsche history, the Touring spec was offered to make hardcore 911 versions more friendly. And, given the extra spice brought by the GT3 mid-cycle facelift, such a proposal would make full sense.

So, why did we say such a pack would be better than a 911 Sport Classic? Well, the latter would land as an uber-limited edition, so only a small circle of Porsche aficionados would get to enjoy its charms.

For instance, when the German carmaker came up with the 997 incarnation of the 911 Sport Classic, the company only gave birth to 250 units of the rear-engined delight.

Also, such a package would only bring a clearer differentiation between the GT3 and the GT3 RS, allowing more enthusiasts to enjoy the daily driver aura of the first. So yes, we're just as eager as you to get our hands on some fresh details related to the matter.
